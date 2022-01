While it recently revealed the all-new Ford Mondeo sedan and Lincoln Zephyr in China, FoMoCo’s strategy remains focused on crossovers in that market, such as the new Ford Evos. Regardless, Ford China has undergone some major changes in recent months in addition to this bevy of new products, as the automaker just announced its all-new design center and a new passenger vehicle joint venture with Jiangling Motors Corporation Limited (JMC). FoMoCo is already part of two other joint ventures in China – Changan Ford and JMC Ford – and the latter is forming yet another called Jiangling Ford Automobile Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO