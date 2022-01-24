Gilead Sciences (GILD) Announces FDA Approval of Veklury for Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk for COVID-19

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that TAVNEOS® (avacopan) has been approved within the European Union in combination with a rituximab or cyclophosphamide regimen for the treatment of adult patients with severe, active granulomatosis polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), the two main forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis. This approval follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of TAVNEOS in October 2021. TAVNEOS will receive marketing authorization in all member states of the European Union, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

