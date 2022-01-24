Gilead Sciences (GILD) Announces FDA Approval of Veklury for Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk for COVID-19
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted expedited approval of a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Veklury® (remdesivir) for the treatment of non-hospitalized adult and adolescent patients...
