Gilead Sciences (GILD) Announces FDA Approval of Veklury for Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk for COVID-19

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted expedited approval of a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Veklury® (remdesivir) for the treatment of non-hospitalized adult and adolescent patients...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Pfizer (PFE) Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for COVID-19 Oral Treatment

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion recommending the conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of Pfizer's PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets) for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.
StreetInsider.com

Immunocore (IMCR) announces FDA approval of KIMMTRAK for treatment of unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma

Immunocore announces FDA approval of KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp-tebn) for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. KIMMTRAK is the first and only FDA approved therapy for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) KIMMTRAK...
StreetInsider.com

Codexis (CDXS) Announces FDA Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for CDX 6512 for the Treatment of Homocystinuria

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company orphan drug designation (ODD) for CDX-6512 for the treatment of homocystinuria. CDX-6512 is a gastrointestinal-stable methionine-gamma-lyase, as a potential orally-administered enzyme therapy for homocystinuria (HCU). The FDA also granted the company rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation for CDX-6512. CDX-6512 is currently in pre-IND development and is the most advanced wholly owned program in the Company's biotherapeutics pipeline.
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Gilead’s Veklury obtains FDA approval to treat Covid-19 outpatients

The authorised dosage is daily intravenous doses of Veklury to be administered for three consecutive days. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted expedited approval to a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) of Gilead Sciences’ Veklury (remdesivir) to treat adult and adolescent Covid-19 patients in the non-hospital setting.
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Remdesivir for the Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk for COVID-19 Disease Progression

The FDA has approved remdesivir (Veklury; Gilead) for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who are not hospitalized but who have high risk for disease progression. The FDA also expanded the pediatric emergency use authorization for remdesivir to include the treatment of non-hospitalized pediatric patients at high risk of disease progression.
Phramalive.com

FDA expands use of remdesivir to patients with high risk of hospitalization

(Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator on Friday expanded its approval for the use of Gilead Sciences' (GILD.O) antiviral drug remdesivir to treat non-hospitalized patients 12 years and older for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease with high risk of hospitalization. Previously, the use of Veklury was limited...
College Media Network

Antiviral pills FDA approved for mild COVID-19 treatment

The first oral treatment for COVID-19 has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization, with the Biden administration doubling the order for Paxlovid, Pfizer's antiviral pills. The FDA still urges people to get the vaccines and boosters, as these antiviral pills are not...
StreetInsider.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Announces U.S. FDA Approves Second Indication for SKYRIZI to Treat Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), a systemic inflammatory disease that affects the skin and joints and impacts approximately 30 percent of patients with psoriasis.1,4-7.
StreetInsider.com

Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for NUV-868 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate NUV-868, a BD2-selective oral small molecule bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).
StreetInsider.com

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Announces EU Approval of TAVNEOS for Treatment of ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that TAVNEOS® (avacopan) has been approved within the European Union in combination with a rituximab or cyclophosphamide regimen for the treatment of adult patients with severe, active granulomatosis polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), the two main forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis. This approval follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of TAVNEOS in October 2021. TAVNEOS will receive marketing authorization in all member states of the European Union, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
pharmacytimes.com

Patients With IBD With Incomplete COVID-19 Vaccinations Have More Risk of Hospitalization

Investigators analyzed data to determine the outcomes and risk factors for severe cases and how individuals with inflammatory bowel disease are affected. Individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with incomplete COVID-19 vaccinations are at greater risk of hospitalization from severe COVID-19, according to the results of a study presented at the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress, which took place virtually January 20 through 22, 2022.1.
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA Halts Use Of 2 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Shown To Struggle Against Omicron

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the removal of two monoclonal antibody treatments after evidence showed they're less effective against the Omicron variant. In a news release, the FDA said the Omicron variant makes up 99% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. "Therefore, it's highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than Omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time. This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be...
Wyoming News

Pfizer Begins Testing a COVID Vaccine Targeted to Omicron

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced Tuesday that it has launched a trial that will compare its existing COVID-19 vaccine against a new version tailored to beat back the highly contagious Omicron variant. "While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants...
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA authorizes remdesivir as outpatient COVID-19 treatment

The FDA on Jan. 21 expanded its emergency use authorization for remdesivir to include the drug's use in nonhospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who have a high risk of their case becoming severe. Prior to the agency's announcement via news release, the intravenous treatment had been limited to...
