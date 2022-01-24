ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Handing Out Final Year Grades To The 2022 Colts

By Staff
WIBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Ultimately, a 9-8 season for the Colts was good for the middle of the pack in the AFC. The Colts finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs in the 5th year of Chris Ballard at general manager and 4th year of Frank Reich at head coach. Here...

www.wibc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL

