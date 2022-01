PUBG gets counted as one of the most popular online shooter games in the past few years, and it has had a great impact on the gaming scene for both desktop and mobile. In addition to fuelling competitive e-sports, PUBG also gets some credit for popularizing the online multiplayer battle royale genre. Many other franchises have since dipped their own toes in the genre after seeing PUBG’s success with it. PUBG’s unfortunate ban in India also left a hole, that others have swooped to capitalize on before PUBG could rectify the situation. Now, the developers of PUBG have sued the developers of Free Fire as well as Apple, Google, and YouTube for IP infringement.

