Opthea (OPT) Granted AUD $6.6M Tax Incentive

Eleusis, a clinical-stage life science company that aims to unlock the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, and Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II ("SPKB") (NASDAQ: SPKB/SPKBU/SPKBW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") sponsored by an affiliate of Silver Spike Capital ("Silver Spike"), announced today that they have signed a definitive business combination agreement expected to make Eleusis a public company. Upon the close of the transaction, the combined company will be operated through Eleusis Inc., a new holding company, and will apply to have its common stock listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "ELEU."

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO