The attorney’s general of three American states, as well as the District of Columbia, are suing Google for allegedly deceiving customers about the privacy of their data.The lawsuit alleges that Google made it nearly impossible for users to stop their location from being tracked.Google “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleged.He also said the internet search giant has misled users into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.“In reality, consumers who use Google products cannot prevent Google from collecting, storing and profiting from their location,” the lawsuit says....

