Barclays Upgrades Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to Overweight

In this episode of “Givers of GovCon,” we sit down with Nancy Laben, Booz Allen Hamilton’s chief legal officer spearheading the Booz Allen Foundation and the company’s philanthropic giving efforts. Tune in to learn about Laben’s personal passion for giving back, and how Booz Allen’s efforts in DE&I and resiliency are impacting communities around the nation.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO