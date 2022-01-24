Sarah Head named director of development, public relations for Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services, Inc.
Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services, Inc. (LUMCFS) has recently named Sarah Head, Director of Development and Public Relations. Head joins LUMCFS as the organization looks to complete its capital campaign benefiting the Methodist Children’s Home of Southeast Louisiana in Loranger. LUMCFS was forced to close its Methodist Children’s Home...www.an17.com
Comments / 0