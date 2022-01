San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has received praise for playing through a Grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb and chipped bone and, more recently, through a "slight" sprain to his right (throwing) shoulder during the postseason tournament. While Garoppolo has the lowest total QBR (40.0) among signal-callers still active ahead of conference championship Sunday, per ESPN stats, some have wondered if his latest winning streak has the 49ers reconsidering their plan of having rookie Trey Lance eventually replace Jimmy G atop the depth chart.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO