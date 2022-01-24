Clipper bringing more chances for snow to the Great Lakes

Another round of arctic air will move into the eastern half of the country over the next few days, as a powerful coastal storm develops this weekend. Along this arctic front, some snow will fall over the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic and Appalachians. Bitter cold air will return to the upper...
Models remain uncertain of the significant impacts of a potential bomb cyclone set to move along the East Coast, as some cities could see feet of snowfall and some may not see any. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the updated forecast.
