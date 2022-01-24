Belfast Ravenhill crash: Adrian Ursu charged with dangerous driving

An elderly man has died in a crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire The 74-year-old, from Aberdeen, was driving a blue Volkswagen T-Roc car when he collided with a white curtain sided HGV at the Tipperty junction, near Ellon, at about 5.20pm on Tuesday.Emergency services attended but the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.Two passengers in the Volkswagen, both women, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for injuries.UPDATE❗️⌚️20:15#A90 CLOSED⛔️The A90 remains CLOSED southbound at Tipperty due to a serious RTC.Please use diversion: https://t.co/SIcLhfPyYV and expect longer than normal journey times.@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @ARL_AWPR pic.twitter.com/lRMEEc9QWp— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland)...
