Belfast Ravenhill crash: Adrian Ursu charged with dangerous driving

A man has been arrested after two men died in a road crash in Belfast.The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ravenhill Road shortly after 9pm on Saturday.One of the men who died has been named as 47-year-old Jon O’Hara from Belfast. The name of the other victim has not been made public.The PSNI said a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences. He remained in police custody on Sunday evening.Five people were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia.The incident saw the Ravenhill Road closed overnight. It reopened on...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO