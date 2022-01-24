ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Belfast Ravenhill crash: Adrian Ursu charged with dangerous driving

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorist accused of causing the deaths of two men by crashing into a taxi in Belfast told police he drank up to six beers before driving, a court has heard. Adrian Ursu, 32, was charged following the collision on the city's Ravenhill Road on Saturday night. Belfast man...

www.bbc.com

