MILFORD, Pa. — Truck after truck crisscrossed Milford on Friday as crews from UGI went door to door, turning natural gas meters back on and relighting pilot lights. Homes and businesses in the Milford and Matamoras areas are beginning to thaw out, and so are the people who battled not having the heat on one of the coldest days so far this year.

PIKE COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO