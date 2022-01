Another flagship killer by Samsung is finally official with amazing specifications at the right price. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G brings the best Qualcomm chipset of 2021 and a complete specs sheet with a modest price in the global market, and it will definitely fight the Google Pixel 6 in its same price range. Both are flagship killers, both are compact but powerful phones and their specifications are at the same level, but which one is worth buying right now? We hope to give you the answer through this comparison between the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and the Google Pixel 6.

