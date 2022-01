Thursday saw the three-episode premiere of DC's Peacemaker, the first live-action series to spin out of the events of the DC Extended Universe. Set after the events of The Suicide Squad, the show chronicles a new status quo for Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) in the weirdest, rowdiest way it could. Critics have already responded kindly to the show in the lead-up to its release, and now it just got a significant honor from the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Peacemaker is now "Certified Fresh" on the platform with a 93% positive ranking out of 40 reviews. This score is actually three points higher than what The Suicide Squad was certified fresh at when it was released in August of 2021.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO