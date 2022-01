Politicians on an influential committee have accused the Government of leaking market-sensitive information in the run-up to the last Budget.MPs on the Treasury Select Committee criticised leaks of details about hikes to the National Living Wage saying they are “deeply concerned” and calling for an investigation.The Treasury said the minimum wage rise announcement was being co-ordinated by the Department for Business but said it would review arrangements to avoid future leaks.Permanent secretary to the Treasury, Tom Scholar, wrote to the committee saying he did not believe the wage hike announcement for workers aged over 25 constituted market-sensitive information because...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO