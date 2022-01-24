ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will Sue Gray’s report be released and what is it all about?

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The report on which the Prime Minister’s future may depend is expected to be delivered later this week.

But who is Sue Gray, the senior official leading the probe, and what might her investigation uncover?

Here is a look at what the hotly-anticipated inquiry is all about.

Undated handout file photo issued by GOV.UK of Sue Gray (Gov.uk/PA) (PA Media)

– What is the inquiry into?

A catalogue of allegations have been made about rule-breaking parties held in No 10 and elsewhere in Government while tough coronavirus restrictions were in place during 2020 and 2021, ranging from summer garden drinks to Christmas bashes.

Its remit will include understanding what happened on May 20 2020 during a “bring your own booze” garden drinks event for staff held when it was forbidden for more than two people to meet outside during the first coronavirus lockdown, and that the Prime Minister has admitted he attended for about 25 minutes.

The probe has also been expanded as other claims have come to light, and will also take in two staff leaving dos on April 16 last year on the eve of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, which have already seen No 10 apologise to Buckingham Palace.

– Why is Sue Gray leading it?

The senior official found herself thrust into the limelight and chosen to step in to lead the investigation after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, her boss, recused himself following allegations that his own office held a Christmas event in December 2020.

File photo dated 26/4/2021 of Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

– Has she got form for such inquiries?

Yes, in that Ms Gray, a former publican, has investigated two Cabinet ministers in the past over alleged wrongdoing.

The subjects of those investigations, former first secretary of state Damian Green and former chief whip Andrew Mitchell, ended up being sacked and quitting respectively.

– Will the report make any judgments?

According to the Institute for Government (IoG), Ms Gray’s final document is “set to be a largely factual account about parties that were held in Downing Street”.

Catherine Haddon, a senior fellow at the think tank, said the report “may not assign individual blame but might refer disciplinary action to others”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Rutherford Diagnostic Centre in Taunton, Somerset. (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

– Should Boris Johnson be worried?

The Prime Minister has put a lot of stock in the investigation and will be anxiously awaiting its findings but it is suggested it is unlikely to pass judgment on his actions.

The IoG states that, while Ms Gray’s findings may “touch on the role of the Prime Minister”, it is not her place to “judge his behaviour”.

But Dr Haddon goes on to say that the “bare facts alone could prove deeply damaging”, including in the way the official sets them out and the language used.

It will then be for Conservative MPs and possibly Mr Johnson’s independent ethics adviser, should the Prime Minister commission a separate probe by Lord Geidt, to decide whether he broke the Ministerial Code and misled Parliament.

Mr Johnson has previously said that he has followed coronavirus guidance and, while apologising for not stopping the May 20 gathering, has told the Commons he understood it to be a “work event”.

– Which key players will be interviewed?

Dominic Cummings (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

The Prime Minister has been interviewed by Ms Gray, and is understood to have shared what he knows.

On Monday, the PM’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings is expected to give evidence to the inquiry, after he made bombshell allegations over the parties.

Ms Gray is also reported to have spoken to Metropolitan Police officers stationed at Downing Street, who the Telegraph said were “only too willing” to cooperate.

There are also questions over whether Mr Johnson’s wife, Carrie, will be asked to speak to Ms Gray, after The Sunday Times reported Ms Gray had further widened her inquiry following allegations about gatherings held in the flat the couple share at 11 Downing Street.

– Will the Prime Minister accept the findings?

Downing Street insists he will.

Members of the media photograph Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street, London (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman previously told reporters: “Yes, I think, without pre-empting the findings of the review, it has his backing and he will accept what facts she establishes.”

However, it is unclear what action the PM would take following the report.

– When will the conclusions be published?

No 10 has said it wants the process finalised “as soon as possible” but that timings are not in its hands.

Reports suggested the final document was due early this week, but that this is now expected to be a few days later.

– Could it be delayed?

If the police decide to investigate any allegations they consider to be a criminal offence, then Ms Gray’s own review could be paused.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are in contact with Cabinet Office officials about the inquiry.

– Is the investigation independent?

Given Ms Gray, a former director general of propriety and ethics, has worked in the Cabinet Office on-and-off for more than 20 years and is investigating fellow civil servants and ministers, it is fair to say it is not strictly independent.

Asked how the inquiry was deemed independent last week, Downing Street was unable to point to any safeguards or processes which made it so.

– Who will the final report go to?

It will go to the Prime Minister and No 10 has committed to publishing it, with Mr Johnson also pledging to make a statement in the Commons.

BBC handout photo of Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday Morning. (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

However, deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab refused on Sunday to be drawn of whether the findings would be published in full, although he insisted there would be “full transparency”.

“The process for it will be for the Prime Minister to decide,” he said.

– What are the allegations Ms Gray is likely to establish the facts about?

Below is a list of events that have either been alleged or admitted to by the Government.

The terms of reference state that Ms Gray can choose to widen her investigation should further “credible allegations” surface.

– May 15 2020: Downing Street wine and cheese gathering in the garden

– May 20: “bring your own booze” garden party in No 10

– November 13: a leaving party for one of the PM’s senior aides

– November 13: a party in Mr and Mrs Johnson’s flat

– November 25: Treasury drinks

– November 27: A second No 10 staff leaving do

– December 10: Department for Education party

– December 14: Conservative HQ party featuring Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and staff

– December 15: Downing Street “virtual” quiz

– December 16: Department for Transport party

– December 17: Cabinet Office Christmas event

– December 18: Christmas party at Downing Street

– Run up to Christmas: Leaving do at No 10 for defence adviser Captain Steve Higham

– April 16, 2021: Leaving parties for former Downing Street director of communications James Slack and one of the PM’s personal photographers, the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

newschain

Sue Gray report must be published immediately and in full, says Sturgeon

A report into parties in and around Downing Street during lockdown must be made public in full as soon as the Prime Minister receives it, Scotland’s First Minister has said. There has been much speculation over when the report – being compiled by senior civil servant Sue Gray – will be published, when it will be made public and if parts will be removed.
BBC

Why has Sue Gray's report not appeared yet?

The expectation across Whitehall was that Sue Gray's long-anticipated report would be passed to Downing Street on Wednesday. So why hasn't it appeared, and what is it likely to find when it does?. The announcement of the Met Police investigation has inserted a spanner in the works - especially as...
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Minister has ‘no idea’ when Sue Gray will deliver party report as wait continues

A Cabinet minister has said she has "no idea" when the Sue Gray inquiry report will be delivered, as the wait for the bombshell document continues.Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, said she also did not not know why the report was delayed - amid reports that it is being subjected to last-minute "legal scrubbing".Ms Coffey, represented the government on the morning news programmes ahead of what could be a difficult day, said she had not attended any of the No10 parties during lockdown – the focus of the probe.The internal inquiry was widely expected in Westminster to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Sue Gray to submit report, as inquiry ‘handed photos of No 10 parties featuring PM’

The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is ready to go, with Cabinet Office sources confirming police have given senior civil servant Sue Gray clearance for the document to be published in full.Downing Street has said Boris Johnson wants to publish it – in full or in part – “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known as early as Wednesday. Reports on Tuesday evening suggested Ms Gray was in possession of photographs showing parties in Downing Street, including images of the PM, alcohol bottles and people stood close together. Sky News...
POLITICS
The Independent

Legal checks delay release of crucial report into Downing Street parties

Final legal checks have delayed the publication of the long-awaited “partygate” report, sparking fears in Westminster that its findings may not become public until Monday.Sources close to Sue Gray’s inquiry confirmed that her report is complete and is expected to be handed to Boris Johnson within days.But a process of “legal scrubbing” has been taking place, to ensure that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Sources insist that there has been no interference from Downing Street in the process of finalising the document, which is expected to be...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray report could be published within 24 hours, after police launch investigation

The explosive findings of a report into parties at Downing Street are set for publication as early as Wednesday, after police launched a criminal investigation into possible breaches of Covid regulations.With his future as prime minister hanging in the balance, Boris Johnson will mount his fightback in an address to the House of Commons within 24 hours of receiving Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray’s findings.But Conservative critics of the PM told The Independent they expect the report to be “damning” enough to trigger the 54 letters of no confidence from MPs needed to force a vote on the his position...
The Independent

Johnson waits for Gray report with leadership in the balance over partygate

Boris Johnson’s leadership faces another stiff test as he faces MPs while braced for the findings of an official investigation into the partygate row.The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons with his future in the balance as Sue Gray is expected to submit the findings of her inquiry into parties held in No 10 and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdowns.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week with widespread expectation it will be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.An indication of how damaging the report could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray news – live: Legal checks delay Partygate report as Rees-Mogg insists PM will survive scandal

MPs and the British public will have to wait at least another day to hear from Boris Johnson about the findings of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, after it was revealed that legal checks delayed its publication.Officials in Westminster are now said to be fearful the document may not become public until Monday due to a process of “legal scrubbing” currently taking place. This ensures that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Ms Gray, the senior civil servant who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson braced for party inquiry as police investigation launched

Boris Johnson remained braced for the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street after police launched an investigation into multiple events.The Prime Minister said he welcomed Scotland Yard’s investigation and hoped officers would “help to draw a line under matters” after his leadership was plunged into deeper jeopardy by the development on Tuesday.Downing Street signalled he is willing to speak to the officers investigating alleged breaches of coronavirus rules over the past two years, but said Mr Johnson believes he has not broken the law.Uncertainty was cast over the publication...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK government holds breath as it awaits 'partygate' report

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bracing for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties, a document that could help him end weeks of scandal and discontent, or bring his time in office to an abrupt close.Senior civil servant Sue Gray could turn in her report to the government as soon as Wednesday. Johnson’s office has promised to publish its findings, and the prime minister will address Parliament about it soon after.Gray’s office wouldn't comment on timing, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Conservative government hadn't yet received the report Wednesday morning.She said she couldn't guarantee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory MPs will decide whether to oust Boris Johnson in ‘next few days’, says Iain Duncan Smith

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said the party’s MPs will decide on Boris Johnson’s future in “the next few days”.The senior Tory figure said he was reserving “judgement” on the prime minister until the release of the Sue Gray report into parties in Downing Street during lockdown restrictions.But Sir Iain condemned the “appalling” social gatherings at No 10 and Whitehall, and made clear that Mr Johnson was now battling to save his premiership.“When it comes to the judgement on whether the prime minister should remain prime minister, well – that’s a decision many parliamentary members of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray inquiry report may be redacted for ‘security’ reasons, says Liz Truss

A Cabinet minister has said Sue Gray's report may be redacted for "security" reasons – amid calls for it to be released in full.Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said parts of the internal inquiry could be "problematic to publish".But she stressed: "We have been absolutely clear that we will publish the findings of the report."The government could have a fight on its hands if it decides to redact the report, with Tory MPs and opposition figures both having said the report should be released in its entirety. Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday: "We need to see the report...
POLITICS
The Independent

What does police probe mean for Sue Gray inquiry into ‘partygate’?

The launch of a Metropolitan Police investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching at Downing Street is set to delay the publication of the findings of a separate inquiry by civil servant Sue Gray.Ms Gray had been expected to publish her report within the coming days, but she will now pause work on all of the alleged parties which are covered by the police inquiry.The Whitehall mandarin can continue looking into events which are not deemed by the Met to merit criminal investigation, and could produce a separate report dealing only with these less controversial gatherings.The Cabinet Office said Ms Gray’s probe was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Scotland Yard launches investigation into ‘parties’ in Downing Street

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday officers were now investigating potential offences over two years after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.The move plunges Boris Johnson into deeper jeopardy ahead of the publication of the investigation by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant in the Cabinet Office.The department did not immediately confirm reports suggesting the report will be further delayed pending the police investigation.Dame Cressida told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “What...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s political future hangs in the balance as MPs await Sue Gray report

Boris Johnson’s political future hangs in the balance as MPs await the findings of a critical investigation into multiple allegations of rule-busting parties held at No 10 during Covid restrictions.Sue Gray, the senior civil servant tasked with investigating events at Downing Street and other government departments, is widely expected to deliver her report to the prime minister later this week.According to reports, Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to Mr Johnson at No 10, who has claimed his former boss “lied” to parliament over the events, will also be interviewed by Ms Gray on Monday as part of her inquiries.Police...
POLITICS
