A Walmart-backed fintech startup is buying two companies in an effort to become the latest super app to handle all of a consumer's financial needs. The new company, which is majority-owned by Walmart and also backed by Robinhood investor Ribbit Capital, is buying Even, an early wage access startup that already has Walmart as a customer. It is also buying One Finance, a neobank. The new combination of the three companies will take the One name. Even and One had a combined valuation of $400 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO