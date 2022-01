Now that the BMW iX M60 has been revealed, there are two big-budget versions of the iX. When you look at them in photos, there’s barely a difference between them. In fact, even as someone who’s been doing this job for awhile now, I can barely tell the difference between the two, if at all. Which can be frustrating, considering how much more expensive the M60 is. However, under the skin, there are some differences worth noting. So let’s take a look at the two cars and which one might be best for you.

BUYING CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO