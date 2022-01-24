ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

By Ariana Figueroa
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute.

The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Trump tried to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results in an attempt to overturn the election — leading to concern that the certification process needs to be clarified.

The push to pass some type of election reform comes after the Senate on Jan. 19 failed to advance federal voting rights legislation , as a counter to Republican-led states that have moved to pass restrictive voting laws in response to claims of fraud by Trump.

Two Democrats — Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — joined all 50 Republicans in blocking a rules change that would have allowed voting rights legislation to pass with a simple majority vote rather than a 60-vote threshold.

With action on voting rights now delayed, some senators have moved to reform the Electoral Count Act.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and many other Democrats have argued that a revamp of the Electoral Count Act is not a replacement for protective voting rights legislation.

“If you’re going to rig the game and say, ‘Oh, we’ll count the rigged game accurately,’ what good is that?” Schumer said on MSNBC . “It’s unacceptably insufficient and even offensive.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Jan. 20 that while the administration supports changes in the act, such changes would not be a substitute for voting rights legislation, “which some, I think, were attempting to project.”

“The Electoral Count Act does something entirely different,” she said. “So, I think our point is, it’s not a replacement for it. But, certainly, the president is open to engaging with, talking with — as we are — even though it’s not a substitute.”

The 19th-century law allows a congressional representative paired with a senator to object to a state’s electoral votes, which Republicans did.

But the vice president’s role isn’t necessarily clear, which is why Trump tried to pressure Pence into not certifying the election — sending a mob of pro-Trump supporters to storm the Capitol. Trump was later impeached by the House for a second time for his role in the insurrection.

However, Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican who voted with other Republicans in blocking the filibuster rules change, is leading bipartisan talks on revisions in the act and said senators will continue to work on it over the recess.

“I’m very encouraged by the fact that so many of our colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, have indicated interest in making sure that votes are properly counted and certified,” she said, according to Capitol Hill pool reports.

Collins, who on Jan. 19 also joined Senate Republicans in a separate vote blocking the advancement of voting rights legislation , said she also wants the law to address the violence and threats that poll workers are facing.

TIME magazine reported that another Maine senator, independent Angus King, has been working also for months on a plan to fix loopholes in the certification process. King voted with Democrats on the filibuster rules change and on advancing voting rights legislation.

Manchin said he’s been in talks with Collins about revising the act for a while.

“We just think it’s such a needed thing to secure our elections,” he said, according to Capitol Hill pool reports.

He expressed his support for updating the act on the Senate floor this week.

“We can fix that,” he said. “We’ll never have to witness another Jan. 6. It was such an absolutely deplorable stain on this great country of ours.”

Others say voting access and rights are more important.

Sen. Raphael Warnock said while he supports efforts to amend the act, it’s more imperative that federal voting rights legislation is passed.

“Reforming the Electoral Count Act will do virtually nothing to address the sweeping voter suppression and election subversion efforts taking place in Georgia and in states and localities nationwide,” the Georgia Democrat said on the Senate floor. “It doesn’t matter if your votes are properly counted if you cannot cast your vote in the first place.”

Top Republicans, though, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell say that they believe the act needs fixing.

“It clearly is flawed, which is directly related to what happened on Jan. 6,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said, according to Capitol Hill pool reports.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, also has said he’s open to potential reform, Politico reported.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, also said that he is supportive of revising the 1887 election law.

“It wasn’t very well written, or we wouldn’t be having the problems we have now,” he said, according to Capitol Hill pool reports.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, said in early January that he feels revision of the Electoral Count Act could be part of a larger voting rights package, but that changes in the act alone would not be sufficient.

“It doesn’t deal with the strategies that states are putting in palace to disenfranchise voters, purge them from the rolls, make it hard for them to vote,” he said.

The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Biden vows to nominate first Black woman to Supreme Court by end of February

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer formally announced his retirement Thursday, giving President Joe Biden his first, and possibly only, opportunity to make a nomination for the lifetime appointment. At the White House, Biden said he will make his decision by the end of February and recommitted to nominating the court’s first Black female […] The post Biden vows to nominate first Black woman to Supreme Court by end of February appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

Reports: Supreme Court Justice Breyer to step down

Updated, 4:40 p.m., 1/26/22, with additional comments WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to announce his retirement in the coming days, according to multiple press reports Wednesday. The decision by the 83-year-old justice, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994, would give President Joe Biden his first chance to […] The post Reports: Supreme Court Justice Breyer to step down appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chuck Schumer
wsgw.com

Clarifying the Electoral Count Act

A bipartisan group of senators is reportedly discussing clarifications to the Electoral Count Act, in the wake of the rioting at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. A large bipartisan majority of Americans feel the rule should, indeed, be that Congress must accept certified presidential electoral votes from the states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Democrats more drawn to fine-tuning Electoral Count Act of 1887 after failure this week of ambitious voting-rights legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats were picking up the pieces Thursday following the collapse of their top-priority voting rights legislation, with some shifting their focus to a narrower bipartisan effort to repair laws Donald Trump exploited in his bid to overturn the 2020 election. Though their bid to dramatically rewrite...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Voting Rights#Senate Republicans#Election Fraud#Electoral College#Msnbc#White House
KTVZ

Bipartisan group of senators seeks common ground on changing Electoral Count Act

A bipartisan effort in the Senate is underway to overhaul a 19th century law that has come under scrutiny in the wake of last year’s January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden have been pushing for the passage of more sweeping election overhaul and voting rights legislation, but have repeatedly hit a wall in the Senate amid Republican opposition. On Wednesday, Democrats tried and failed to change Senate rules in their latest effort to pass a voting rights bill. In the aftermath of that defeat, bipartisan talks focused on the Electoral Count Act — a law dating back to 1887 that details how Congress counts Electoral College votes from each state — are now gaining momentum.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Fix the Electoral Count Act

On the January 6 Capitol riot anniversary, righteous indignation was expressed at the disgraceful behavior of a mob of Donald Trump supporters invading the building in which Congress was meeting to certify the election of President Joe Biden. Democrats keep saying January 6 must never happen again, but their main...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the climate and child care provisions in his domestic spending agenda could still become law this year, even as the larger plan has stalled in the Senate over other items that Biden conceded may not pass — such as an expanded child tax credit. In a nearly two-hour news conference, […] The post Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WFMZ-TV Online

No More Excuses, Dems — Fix the Electoral Count Act

Last year President Biden nearly let progressives use the perfect to kill off the good. But this year, as two voting rights bills have gone the way of his ill-fated social spending agenda, Biden must disappoint the left and bolster democracy by working with Republicans to fix the broken Electoral Count Act. It cannot mitigate every new threat to our fragile constitutional order, but Democrats further endanger the nation if they hold that order hostage to partisan demands.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction. Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his […] The post On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Michigan Advance

Seven states to watch in the 2022 push to restrict voting rights

WASHINGTON — Republican state lawmakers across the country are ramping up their drive to enact voting and election-related laws in time for crucial 2022 midterm elections. As federal legislation that would limit state-level voting restrictions appears stymied in Washington, Republicans in the states are moving forward with new proposals and revisiting old ones that Democrats and […] The post Seven states to watch in the 2022 push to restrict voting rights appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

903
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy