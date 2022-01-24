For the Greatest Good

In January 1965, when Roy Plomley asked Marlene Dietrich for her book to take with her on Desert Island Discs, he must have been baffled by her answer. Her choice was a practically unknown six-volume autobiography by a Russian novelist, Konstantin Paustovsky (1892-1968), of which only one volume had slipped out in English. But Dietrich, who spoke three languages, had come across his writing in French translation the year before, and been so haunted by it that, as Douglas Smith describes in the preface to his outstanding new translation, when chance brought her and Paustovsky face to face in Moscow that summer, all she could do was fall at his feet and bow her head.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO