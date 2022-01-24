ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

For the Greatest Good

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my...

www.guideposts.org

guideposts.org

A Conversation with a Miracle Investigator

When a senior pastor he’d worked with and respected told Elijah Stephens he was seriously questioning his faith, it hit Elijah hard. “I’ve probably prayed 500 times for a church member to be healed,” the pastor told Elijah. “Not once have my prayers been answered.” Their talks raised a lot of questions for Elijah. Does God still heal the sick? Do miracles still happen? Does prayer matter? Where was the evidence? Elijah felt driven to find answers. Over the course of five years, he traveled across the country, interviewing people who believe they’ve experienced miraculous healings. He also talked with doctors, scientists, theologians and skeptics. Elijah’s findings have recently been released in a documentary called Send Proof. He spoke with Mysterious Ways about his quest.
guideposts.org

Two-Minute Life Changer

Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”—John 14:6 (NIV) Start the new year right by making this life-changing practice a habit: for two focused minutes every day think only of Jesus. Fill your heart with His love. He understands you. He is perfectly aware and able to support you through your daily challenges.
guideposts.org

Growing Slowly

Put on the new self—created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.—Ephesians 4:24 (TLB) Sometimes a burst of spiritual growth happens overnight. But most times, it is a gradual process that takes patience and dedication. Don’t be discouraged if you feel like your faith has hit a stumbling block. Maybe you are struggling with doubt, or having trouble committing to a prayer time. Relax, God isn’t in a hurry.
guideposts.org

Beautiful Words

With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse human beings, who have been made in God’s likeness. Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing. My brothers and sisters, this should not be. Can both fresh water and salt water flow from the same spring?—James 3:9–11 (NIV)
guideposts.org

All-Knowing God

God has the unique and amazing ability to know and understand everything. When you are up against a challenge and feel alone with your problem, repeat the above verse. He knows and understands all that you are going through. Today's Prayer:. Lord, thank You for knowing me completely, and for...
guideposts.org

With Meditative Prayer, Even Silence Is Praise

I lay in a hospital bed, a monitor attached to my chest counting every beat of my heart. Hours earlier, I’d awakened at home barely able to breathe. “Get to the ER immediately,” my doctor said. The ER was a din of voices and machines. The man...
guideposts.org

Seeing God’s Signs

“If I’ve gained Your approval, please show me a sign that it’s really You speaking with me.”—Judges 6:17 (CEB) The Bible is filled with God’s messages and signs of reassurance. By reading His Word, you open yourself to having Scripture speak to your heart, confirming that He is always with you. Your faith will help you discern God’s hand at work in your life and in the world.
guideposts.org

How Divine Timing Saved His Life

I woke up one August morning this past summer, got out of bed and stumbled to the open window, panting for breath. For about 40 seconds, I could barely breathe. It was terrifying enough to send me straight to the ER. I knew what was wrong. Almost 14 years earlier,...
