Letter: Who won Warren-Chico? All of us

In the course of our history both national and local, we are blessed to have citizens who answer the call to serve others. This was true for our Greatest Generation, our Vietnam Generation and now our 9/11 Generation. These men and women — from every corner of our community and our country, of every color, religion, and economic stripe, wore America’s uniform in the United States and in places around the world. They worked at home and in our communities to make those places and the people within them better, stronger, and happier. They took on the difficult and the dangerous. They did this not for themselves, but for all the rest of us. This is the meaning of service.

