Letter: Who won Warren-Chico? All of us

Warren-Chico – who won? We won! Folks forget Enloe has reported 3,800 ER visits, by homeless, in one 12-month period. Cost: $12 million. The cost to taxpayers to house one person for one year in jail: over $100,000. Many studies have shown that...
I was moved by Courtney Crowley’s lovely description of the significance of our flag (“America is great because of everyday Americans,” AGN, Jan. 9) and her salute to “ordinary Americans,” among whom I count myself, hoping Ms. Crowley would include me in that number as well.
Will the E-R criticize the council in Hits & Misses or a full editorial? I mean, wasting $650,000 is pretty big goof. That’s only for opposing attorney fees. Has the E-R asked how much we gave Ewing’s firm for this folly?. No, Mr. Orme, there’s no grant for...
In recent years, the refrain from conservatives has been about facts and truth. Well as a conservative, let’s talk about some things that are objectively true. In 2018, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Martin, et all, in a six-plaintiff suit against the city of Boise, Idaho. The court found that city ordinances banning camping on public property violate the Eighth Amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment if the city does not have sufficient shelter beds available for the homeless population.
Congratulations to the Chico E-R editorial board for their excellent piece January 16th on the settlement of the homeless lawsuit. In my mind, however, it fell short in two areas. First it probably will take months before the BMX site is up and running with all the agreed number of...
Admittedly, the toxic political negativity inflicted upon our city the last few years has taken its toll on many of us. Peace and cohesiveness is greatly desired. Now that the city violations against citizens have settled, many in the community have hope for a better future. With a current recall...
I don’t believe the Opinion page of the E-R is the appropriate place for citizens to disagree with each other, but David Welch’s letter cannot go unaddressed. David, first you criticize the council because they exposed details of the homeless lawsuit against the city. Mayor Coolidge let us know that the homeless folks named in the case were awarded $1,500 each. The law firm that represented them was awarded $650,000. I ask citizens to make their own decision about the motivations for the law firm to take the case.
Nine months in the making … Judge Morrison C. England Jr. enters the settlement into judgement for Bobby Warren et al. v. Chico et al.. Thumbnail: the City of Chico demanded to return writing criminal citations for those camping without a roof, and the court along with the plaintiff’s legal representation obliged.
As reported in the E-R, Senator Pan’s “Keep Schools Open and Safe” bill is (surprise) opposed by Assemblyman Gallagher. The bill will remove the parental personal belief exemption from COVID vaccine school requirements. A very good idea to assure our schools stay open and in person. As...
In response to David Walton’s 1/6/22 in the E-R: I’ve never “defended and praised North Korea and China.” I’ve definitely supported their right to defend their territorial integrity protected by the worldwide, agreed upon tenets of the United Nations-1945 (which the US signed). I support those rights for the US, too. I do not support the current Rules-based World Order that State Department Secretary Anthony Blinken is officially trying to impose on the rest of the world right now … an order that, essentially, negates UN International Law.
In the course of our history both national and local, we are blessed to have citizens who answer the call to serve others. This was true for our Greatest Generation, our Vietnam Generation and now our 9/11 Generation. These men and women — from every corner of our community and our country, of every color, religion, and economic stripe, wore America’s uniform in the United States and in places around the world. They worked at home and in our communities to make those places and the people within them better, stronger, and happier. They took on the difficult and the dangerous. They did this not for themselves, but for all the rest of us. This is the meaning of service.
Two questions should be asked of any elected official. First, do you support the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol? Second, do you believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen?. If their answer is yes to either or both of these questions, then they need to be voted out. No...
I don’t think it depends much on who you talk to these days – 2021 was a year full of surprises and missteps in Chico city government. When this council first took their seats in December 2021, however, it wasn’t too surprising to see the stark contrast between their approach to the housing and homelessness crisis and their predecessors’. They made swift work of tightening restrictions regarding camping in parks and waterways and making punishment for acts of living in public spaces more severe. They ramped up encampment sweeps to take charge of “cleaning up our city” – actions that resulted in amplifying human suffering and making no substantive impact on the problem of homelessness itself. They delivered heavy-handed press conferences, misinterpreting scattered data about housing and homelessness to mean that the shelter and affordable housing we have adequately addresses the need for impoverished people with or without roofs over their heads.
Readers need more information about how Trustees of the Chico Unified School District ignored almost all public input and conducted shameless partisan gerrymandering last week. For more than two years the District, dutifully and in a professional manner, has been coming into compliance with the Federal Voting Rights Act by putting forward unbiased draft elections maps for five trustee areas, based on objective criteria such as topography, school boundaries, neighborhood diversity and socioeconomic data. At the outset of the project in March 2020, staff and consultants were told in no uncertain terms to ignore the addresses of incumbents when drawing potential maps – at the time such an approach seemed unsavory and short-sighted.
After blocking the recent voting rights bill efforts by the Democrats, Sen. Mitch McConnell commented that there was no need to pass a voting rights bill since “African Americans” show up as heavily as “Americans” in elections. How telling that the face of the Republican Senate delegation doesn’t consider Black Americans to be Americans. No wonder he and others are all willing to make it more difficult for minorities to vote.
Michelle Obama, former first lady, just announced she‘s partnering her foundation, When We All Vote, with 30 other groups to register a million new voters before the midterms. It’s go time for the left. Her entry into election politicking guarantees this fight over the Electoral College is the Democrats’...
This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In a functional Washington, the three branches of government have a quiet understanding: they’ll check and cajole, temper and troll. Congress has no problem denying confirmations for top Administration jobs on whims—and they do—while the White House has no trouble sending an agenda that may run counter to incumbent lawmakers’ interests down Pennsylvania Avenue. The Supreme Court can tell both to tear-up their work and start from scratch.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
