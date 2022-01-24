ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Album: Fiona Monbet – Maelström

By Sebastian Scotney
theartsdesk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer previous album, Contrebande (Crescendo, 2018), established her not just as an astonishingly strong musical presence, but also gave clues to her versatility. Now, nearly four years on after the album release, she says that she has performed her very last “Contrebande” concert with guitarist Antoine Boyer. Her music has been...

theartsdesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
theartsdesk.com

Album: Boris - W

Where they’re best known for floaty dream pop and sludgy, doomy, lava-flow-like noise churning, NO is a 1000mph fusion of thrash, punk and classic metal, a glorious rage against a world of fear and torpor in the COVID age. And now, only six months later, comes another album, and in dramatic contrast to its predecessor's helter-skelter frenzy it's perhaps their most poised and finessed yet.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Bonobo - Fragments

It has been a great start to the year for artists starting with B. First Burial last week and now Bonobo. This is the first real new music Friday of the year as people get into the swing of things and no better way to kick that off with a new Bonobo album. Since the release of his debut album back in 2000, Bonobo, real name Simon Green, has grown with each passing project, adding different vocalists like Erykah Badu, Andreya Triana and Nick Murphy to the mix. His 2010 album Black Sands broke him out from the dubby, ambient world he has occupied before to a larger audience. That momentum was kept alive with 2013’s The North Borders, which had a big tour on the back of it, and then Migration in 2017. Now almost five years to the day, his new album Fragments is out.
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Album: Eels - Extreme Witchcraft

As the hard blows of deaths, disaster and divorce were absorbed, The Deconstruction (2018) even found a kind of faith. All things considered, E’s a remarkably optimistic writer. Souljacker was, though, a plunge into heavy darkness with Unabomber vibes, coincidentally released in 9/11’s aftermath. PJ Harvey’s frequent collaborator John...
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Ballake Sissoko & Vincent Segal review – kora and cello combined

His duets with French cellist Vincent Segal first appeared in 2009, on the French No Format label; Chamber Music was hailed as a classic of world fusion, and their follow-up, 2015’s Musique de Nuit, extended and expanded that spirit of improvisation, recorded live in a studio in Bamako in Mali – and, more poetically, on Sissoko’s rooftop.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mancini
Person
Didier Lockwood
Person
Giorgio Moroder
theartsdesk.com

LPO, Canellakis, Royal Festival Hall review - ecstatic sonorities at full pelt

Nobody could be expected to find a replacement to perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand at two hours’ notice, so the work was dropped. Still, what remained made up in sheer wow-factor what it lacked in duration. Entitled “Poems of Ecstasy”, the programme seemed laid on...
MUSIC
umlconnector.com

Album Review: Barnett is on time

(Photo courtesy by ELIZABETH WEINBERG) Courtney Barnett is an Australian singer. With her unmistakable Sheryl Crow-like vocal delivery and Tom Petty style guitar hooks, Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett returns with her fourth studio album, “Things Take Time, Take Time.” A softer and more reflective release of the well-crafted, catchy pop songs and memorable choruses that have made Barnett one of the leading female rock guitarists and songwriters of recent years.
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Album: Big Big Train - Welcome to the Planet

And just as “happiness writes white on the page", so naive idealism roars with silence in the ears. These ears anyway. Like its predecessor, Welcome to the Planet is not the most expansive or melodic BBT opus, but diehards will likely adore its typically impeccable musicianship and lush arrangements. The production is crystalline: violin, guitar, flute, mellotron, and Hammond organ each shine in the mix, and the vocal harmonies are outstanding. Economically used brass adds loungey and cosmopolitan colours, redolent of ‘60s pop and soundtracks, and gives the tunes some clarion sharpness.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Keyboardist Don Airey on His Years With Ozzy Osbourne, Deep Purple, and Black Sabbath

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features keyboardist Don Airey.  During the past 50 years, whenever a major British hard-rock or heavy-metal band needed a genius-level keyboardist, they knew they could call Don Airey. He’s the guy that Rainbow and Black Sabbath hired...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Years Before Neil Young Took on Spotify and Joe Rogan, He Bashed Starbucks Over GMOs

Neil Young published a letter on his website Monday afternoon demanding that Spotify remove all of his music. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.” He took down the letter after just a few hours, but it had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Who is Firework on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has only just begun and viewers already think they’ve guessed who Firework is. The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to screens last weekend.Five contestants have already been unmasked and sent home after they were voted off. Their departures leave only eight contestants in the running: Mushroom, Bagpipes, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Firework, and Robobunny. Who is Firework?In the first episode, Firework lit up the stage with their rendition...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Names Competition Jury With Connie Nielsen, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival has named the final six members of its competition jury which, together with jury president M. Night Shyamalan, will pick the Gold and Silver Bear winners of this year’s Berlinale. Joining The Sixth Sense helmer are Danish star Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, French producer Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle), and Brooker Prize-nominated Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga (The Mournable Body). German director Anne Zohra Berrached (24 Weeks) and Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz (Love for Sale) complete the three-woman, four-man international jury. Berlin also named the three-person jury for its competitive Encounters section,...
MOVIES
The Blade

Review: Zac Harmon's new set mixes blues with other genres

Suffice it to say that when you’ve produced hits by legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Carlos Santana, you don’t need to waste your time on any ordinary guitarist. Grammy-winning producer Jim Gaines, who also has produced pop acts such as Huey Lewis and the News, sees something special in Texas-based bluesman Zac Harmon and that’s great for us, the listeners.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler Tell Their Side of ‘West Side Story’

There’s a saying that you should never meet your idols, but Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose beg to differ. It was the spring of 2019 when Rita Moreno showed up to rehearsals for the new West Side Story movie at Gelsey Kirkland dance studios in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood. She is an actor and executive producer on the film, but to many of the young members of the cast, the first Latina actress to win an Academy Award meant so much more than that. Moreno strode into the room and asked to meet the person playing Anita, the heir to her Oscar-winning role...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sir David Suchet says being knighted on stage ‘doesn’t compare’ to real thing

Poirot star Sir David Suchet has said receiving his knighthood at Windsor Castle was an “extraordinary feeling” that topped being knighted on stage.The veteran actor received the honour from the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday, having missed out on the ceremony in December after testing positive for coronavirus.Sir David told the PA news agency that it was the “proudest moment” of his life.He said: “I’ve been knighted on stage and it doesn’t compare.“And no camera is going to say ‘Cut, let’s do a retake’.“It’s the most extraordinary feeling and it’s very surreal.”The 75-year-old said it had been special to receive...
MUSIC
Variety

Adam Driver, ‘Annette,’ Celine Dion Biopic and ‘Lost Illusions’ Lead France’s Cesar Nominations

Xavier Giannoli’s sprawling period piece “Lost Illusions,” Valerie Lemercier’s Celine Dion biopic “Aline” and Leos Carax’s musical romance “Annette” with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver are leading the race at France’s 47th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars. Other top Cesar contenders include Cedric Jimenez’s action-packed cop drama “Bac Nord,” Catherine Corsini’s social drama “La fracture,” Yann Gozlan’s thriller Boite noire,” Jacques Audiard’s contemporary love drama “Paris, 13th District” and Arthur Harari’s WW2-set “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle.” Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion-winning “Happening” and Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or-winning “Titane” earned four nods each. Vying for 15...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy