In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, GBP/USD remains poised to extend the decline in the short-term horizon. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP to ‘trade sideways’ yesterday were incorrect as it plummeted to 1.3445 during NY session. Despite the decline, downward momentum has not improved by all that much. While there is room for GBP to drop below 1.3430, the next major support at 1.3400 could be out of reach. On the upside, a breach of 1.3500 (minor resistance is at 1.3475) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”

CURRENCIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO