Commentary: The last line separating the sick from the dead

By Jeffrey Munson
New Hampshire Bulletin
 3 days ago
A friend of mine in our Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) today asked me for some good news about COVID-19. Anything. His question made me appreciate how much we all want and need something good to center on, and how little there is to share.

I am tired. I am frustrated. I am sad. And in the midst of this, it sometimes feels like all I ever see is people talking about what other people should do to make things better. I don’t have good news, but I can try to change the last part. Rather than saying what I think everyone else should do, I want to say out loud what I am willing to do.

I will wear my mask. Sometimes to protect me, always to protect you. I will get my third shot. And my fourth, and my fifth if it comes to that. Because in my world of million-dollar technology, this shot is still the most effective way to keep people alive.

I will come to work every day and take care of anyone who is sick in my unit. I don’t care if they are vaccinated, unvaccinated, rich, poor, Black, white, gay, straight, Republican, Democrat, or independent. I will put on whatever mask, face shield, gown, and gloves I need to come to their bedside and help. I will learn as much as I can so that when you are sick, I can promise we are doing everything that can be done to save your life.

I will support my peers in the MICU in any way I can. Because, like me, they are tired, they are frustrated, and they are sad. And because they are not only the front line; they are the last line separating the sick from the dead.

I will treat everyone in my care with compassion because no one deserves what COVID-19 does. And for those who cannot survive, I will do everything I can to ensure that they do not suffer, and I will grieve their loss.

This is my part to play, and I accept it. I accept it because it is what I can do in a time when the need for doing is so great. And I accept it because I stood in front of my family, my peers, and my community and promised that I would care for the sick.

Comments / 26

Larry Sabin
2d ago

I recall the last line of a poem from fifty years ago. Perhaps I wrote it, don t recall. “To help you live, to help you die: here am I” I was a nurse, too, and many of us feel like that.

Reply
6
Julie Foltz
2d ago

Thank you to all the front line workers and to all the people in between. You put your life in jeopardy every day. I pray that this will all settle down soon. You all deserve time off to spend with your family. To be loved, to be able to just breath and to be rejuvenated.

Reply
3
Alise Santos
2d ago

I’m so thankful for the doctors and nurses that are working with covid patients. They were so caring with my mother. Sadly due to her age and to SELFISH UNVACCINATED people we lost her to covid. 😢💔

Reply
3
