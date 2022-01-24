QAnon Influencer Invited Convicted Child Molester On Conspiracy Theory Show Multiple Times

An Australian man has pleaded guilty to abducting a 4-year-old girl, who was missing for 18 days before she was rescued. Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, admitted to the abduction of young Cleo Smith on Monday during a virtual appearance in court in Carnarvon, Australia, the Associated Press reports. He pleaded guilty to a charge of forcibly taking a child aged under 16.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO