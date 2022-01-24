ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

QAnon Influencer Invited Convicted Child Molester On Conspiracy Theory Show Multiple Times

By Anders Anglesey
 3 days ago
David Todeschini, 71, was convicted in 1999 of sexual abuse in the first degree and sodomy in the second degree of an 8-year-old...

