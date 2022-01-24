ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Hospital charges $847 ‘facility fee’ for telehealth visit

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rob Low
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUYMr_0dtyrtoB00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — When Brittany Tesso received a doctor’s bill from Children’s Hospital Colorado for $676.86 after a panel of doctors observed her son for two hours to see if he needed speech therapy, she thought the amount was extreme, but she paid it.

But when she got a separate bill two weeks later for $847.35, she was speechless.

“I can tell you right now I would’ve gone elsewhere if they had told me there was an $850 fee, essentially for a Zoom call,” Tesso said.

Her 3-year-old son’s appointment was virtual, a telehealth visit conducted from their home computer, yet she was told the $847.35 bill was a “facility fee.”

RSV vs. COVID: Here’s how you can tell the difference

“I was like, ‘Facility fee? I didn’t go to your facility. I was at home and as far as I could tell some of the doctors were at home too.’ And she said, ‘Well, we charge the same whether you come to the facility or it’s a telehealth appointment,'” Tesso said.

Tesso isn’t the only one hit with a bill like this. Michael Kark was charged a $503 facility fee after his son went to see a doctor, not at Children’s Hospital Colorado but in a medical practice building owned by Children’s Hospital Colorado. Nexstar’s KDVR heard from another 20 people with similar stories.

“This sounds like essentially gouging,” said Adam Fox, deputy director at the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative. “It’s really charging for a facility, i.e the hospital, which they are not even accessing.”

Fox said consumers don’t have any real recourse because there are no regulations in Colorado when it comes to facility fees charged by hospitals.

Are omicron symptoms different for vaccinated and unvaccinated people?

“I think it’s pretty sad and pathetic,” Tesso said. “State lawmakers could really get in front of this. … You know they’re not allowed to do surprise bills, but I believe that’s what this is. It’s 100% a surprise bill.”

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean said he’s working on legislation that would bring greater transparency to patient billing, although his measure specifically addresses hospital provider fees at the moment, not facility fees.

Children’s Hospital Colorado did not address why it felt it was appropriate to charge an $847 facility fee for a virtual visit or how it arrived at that amount. In a statement, the hospital told KDVR:

This is not exclusively a Children’s Colorado issue, and we suggest that you speak to other providers, insurers and legislators to provide a broader perspective on the system that governs how we all operate. We want affordable and accessible care for all of our patients, and we continually look at our own practices to see where we can adjust and improve while at the same time we work to build a functioning system of care for kids.

We agree that insurance coverage, healthcare fees and health costs in general can be confusing and frustrating to navigate, and don’t always make sense. To that end, we continue to advocate for state and federal policies that address healthcare consumer cost concerns through more affordable and accessible insurance coverage and hospital and provider price transparency, while also defending children’s access to care and the unique needs of a pediatric hospital.

Children’s Hospital Colorado
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
wbfo.org

Catholic Health suspending most visitations at its hospitals

Catholic Health has announced it is temporarily suspending visitations at its hospitals, with few exceptions, beginning Friday. This is in response to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the high rate of COVID-19 transmission throughout Western New York. The new regulations are for Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo,...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Telehealth#Aurora#Covid#Nexstar#State
MedPage Today

Colorado Mom Hit With $847 Facility Fee for Son's Virtual Doc Visit

A Colorado mom got quite the shock when she received a hefty "facility fee" bill for her toddler's telehealth appointment. Brittany Tesso said she had already paid a bill from Children's Hospital Colorado for $676.86 for the 2-hour virtual visit for her 3-year-old son to determine if he required speech therapy, according to a report by KDVR, a Colorado TV station.
COLORADO STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Murphy visits Norwalk to give hospital a check up

NORWALK, Conn. – U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) came to town Wednesday to visit Norwalk Hospital to thank health care workers and other frontline staff for their life-saving work throughout the pandemic. “The stresses on frontline health care workers and nurses and doctors on staff are just really hard...
wevv.com

Local Hospitals Limiting Patient Visitations

On Friday, the Community Patient Safety Coalition stated that local hospitals in the area are decreasing visitation effective January 17th. This new guideline applies to Deaconess Health Systems in Indiana and Kentucky, Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville and Warrick County, Daviess Community Hospital and others. Adult patients will only be...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
mhealthintelligence.com

Telehealth Boosted Access to Follow-Up Visits for Black Patients

- In the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black patients saw a higher increase in post-discharge follow-up appointments compared to white patients, which coincided with the boom of telehealth adoption, a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found. Post-discharge follow-up appointments can be key to...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Philly

COVID In Pennsylvania: Commonwealth Rolls Out ‘Strike Team’ To Ease Hospital Crunch

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has deployed its first pandemic “strike team” of out-of-state health care workers to a suburban Philadelphia hospital under severe strain from COVID-19, the state’s top health official announced Monday. The team, which includes nurses and respiratory therapists, started Saturday night at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville. Workers will staff the overnight shift at the hospital for the next 14 days. The state’s Department of Health recently contracted with GHR Healthcare to supply health care workers for temporary assignment to hospitals in need of staffing assistance. The program opened last week and has received three such requests so far, said Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter. “Workers are tired and they deserve a break, and so that’s what we’re really here to do,” she said at a news conference at Grand View. The highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly across the state and the nation since last month, leading to record-shattering numbers of confirmed infections and hospitalizations. Many Pennsylvania hospitals are deluged with patients at the same time they are struggling with staffing shortages. (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SELLERSVILLE, PA
Paducah Sun

Volunteers needed to visit residents in nursing facilities

Pennyrile Area Development District Long Term Care Ombudsman Cindy Tabor is looking for volunteers to visit residents in Long Term Care settings in the 30 facilities in the Pennyrile nine-county district of Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. Tabor said the volunteer program has been devastated...
ADVOCACY
14news.com

Regional hospitals to decrease visitation

Lil Tate’s Cupcakes hosts official grand opening. New partnerships make it easier to learn to fly at Evansville flight school. New partnerships make it easier to learn to fly at Evansville flight school. ‘Night of Memories’ makes long-awaited return with all-star lineup of special guests. Updated: 7 hours...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KRDO News Channel 13

Medicare won’t reimburse your rapid at-home COVID-19 tests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Despite senior citizens and people with disabilities being especially at-risk for contracting COVID-19, those who have Medicare for health insurance cannot get reimbursed for buying over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. The Biden Administration recently announced that starting this month, people with private health insurance coverage or who are covered by a group The post Medicare won’t reimburse your rapid at-home COVID-19 tests appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WNCT

NC treasurer’s report critical of how hospitals bill poor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina nonprofit hospitals too often are billing poor people for medical care when they should write the expenses off as a result of their tax-exempt status, according to a report released Wednesday by the state treasurer’s office. The report, developed by the State Health Plan and the National Academy of State […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
13 WHAM

Visitation changes at Strong Memorial Hospital

Rochester, N.Y. — Strong Memorial Hospital is temporarily making changes to its visitation policy. It goes into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. It's due to the number of COVID cases. Patients in most parts of the hospital will be allowed one designated visitor throughout their stay, compared...
ROCHESTER, NY
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy