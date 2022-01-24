Biden, Democrats Delegitimize Midterms Due to GOP Election Integrity Laws

Democrats and the media continue to claim this year's election results already are illegitimate. The suggestion comes amid plunging poll numbers for Democrat leaders high and low.

Harris County was featured on a segment of ABC's " This Week " Sunday, which spotlighted Texas as 'ground zero' over GOP-led election reforms.

But Democrats are no stranger to questioning election results.

"You can run the best campaign. You could even become the nominee. And you could have the election stolen from you," Hillary Clinton said in 2019.

President Joe Biden is already suggesting possible fraud in the midterms without his party's election overhaul.

"The increase and the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion of us not being able to get these reforms passed," he said last week.

The Heritage Foundation's Hans von Spakovsky argues Democrats are lying about what's in it.

"It would change federal campaign laws that are clearly intended to curtail political speech and political activity, and to turn the Federal Election Commission into a partisan enforcement agency," he told Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to round up Trump voters who questioned 2020.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, says Biden is already making excuses for midterm losses.

"The American people are strong and in charge and their votes are the ones that count. Their voices are the ones that matter. And to try to delegitimize those ahead of time. To try to say that whatever decision the American people come to in November is illegitimate because you don't think you're going to like the outcome of it, boy, that is playing with fire," he told Fox News.