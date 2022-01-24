ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Biden, Democrats Delegitimize Midterms Due to GOP Election Integrity Laws

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

Democrats and the media continue to claim this year's election results already are illegitimate. The suggestion comes amid plunging poll numbers for Democrat leaders high and low.

Harris County was featured on a segment of ABC's " This Week " Sunday, which spotlighted Texas as 'ground zero' over GOP-led election reforms.

But Democrats are no stranger to questioning election results.

"You can run the best campaign. You could even become the nominee. And you could have the election stolen from you," Hillary Clinton said in 2019.

President Joe Biden is already suggesting possible fraud in the midterms without his party's election overhaul.

"The increase and the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion of us not being able to get these reforms passed," he said last week.

The Heritage Foundation's Hans von Spakovsky argues Democrats are lying about what's in it.

"It would change federal campaign laws that are clearly intended to curtail political speech and political activity, and to turn the Federal Election Commission into a partisan enforcement agency," he told Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to round up Trump voters who questioned 2020.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, says Biden is already making excuses for midterm losses.

"The American people are strong and in charge and their votes are the ones that count. Their voices are the ones that matter. And to try to delegitimize those ahead of time. To try to say that whatever decision the American people come to in November is illegitimate because you don't think you're going to like the outcome of it, boy, that is playing with fire," he told Fox News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kR9vp_0dtyrpHH00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 3

dp
1d ago

This misses the point the republicans have made changes in nine states that they own the majority to moving forward they will control the out come of elections and there is nothing voters can do about it. This is above and beyond of reducing polling boxes and location across states that reduce voting for low income and minorities. They want you to think it’s about not having an id, it’s about making it ids that most minorities might not have. Some don’t have licenses because the can’t afford a vehicle! Some require other requirements that are only available in cities and suburbs. By removing drop off boxes and forcing extremely long lines to vote. Hopefully people have heard and can only prevent this is to go wait in lines and vote. Please make sure you get out and vote.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harris County, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Fox News

Supreme Court: Schumer to make Democrats 'walk the plank' on 'radical' Biden nominee, Rick Scott predicts

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida predicted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will whip the Senate Democrats behind a "radical liberal with extremist views" to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Scott, the National Republican Senatorial Conference (NRSC) chairman, made the prediction in a Wednesday press release...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th term at 81 with vow to protect voting rights: ‘Nothing less is at stake for our democracy’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her intention to run for re-election, extending a career in the House of Representatives spanning more than three decades, ahead of a midterm election battle that could determine the balance of power in Congress.The California congresswoman – who is serving her 17th term in the House, and fourth term as speaker – made the announcement on her campaign’s social media channels on 25 January.While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.But we don’t agonize-we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Hillary Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Fraud#Gop#Abc#The Heritage Foundation#Fox News#American
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
953
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy