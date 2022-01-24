Texas, Three Other Red States First to Recover All Jobs Lost During COVID

The Wall Street Journal is showing Texas some love. We joined fellow red states Arizona, Utah and Idaho as the only states that have already recovered every job lost at the start of COVID.

"Unemployment insurance wasn't extended, especially the bonus stuff. People are motivated to get back to work. Businesses have fewer restrictions. People here are apparently a lot braver than they are in some other states and people are just getting out there and doing stuff. When that happens, the economy hums," says Hank Lewis , economy professor at Lone Star College.

The U.S. as a whole is still 3.6 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels.

"This is a signal that as we get more people fully vaccinated, as people are clearly able to fight it off, even those that get sick, the best thing to do is get back to business," says Lewis. "Be a little extra careful about cleanliness, but get back to work."

Texas also saw 310,000 people move here between July 2020 and July 2021.

"It's primarily the states that have a more business-friendly environment, and it typically tends to be those that lean conservative, especially conservative Democrats and Republicans that are business oriented. It's that bunch that tends to be more business-friendly and the ones that seem to be functioning better," Lewis added.