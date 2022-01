BRAINTREE (CBS) — A man who was shot inside the South Shore Plaza on Saturday has died, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. The victim has been identified as Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Dorchester. According to the D.A., Beasley was shopping inside a store on the main floor of the mall when he was shot. The suspect was able to run away and has not been located. I-Team sources say a man seen in a surveillance photo wearing a black face mask and holding a gun in his right hand is the suspect in Saturday’s shooting. Suspect in shooting at South Shore...

BRAINTREE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO