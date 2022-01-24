ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson speaks out about why he's so popular with women

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
Pete Davidson has answered everyone's burning question and talked about why he is so popular with women.

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) star has famously had a string of A-list ex-partners, including Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, model Kaia Gerber, Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to pop sensation Ariana Grande.

The 28-year-old comedian is currently romantically linked to Kim Kardashian, 41. Kardashian made her SNL debut with an Aladdin sketch, where the pair shared an on-screen kiss.

On Tuesday 18 January, the comedian made an appearance at the 9th Annual Patrice O'Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center.

Addressing the mystery surrounding Pete Davidson, he said: "There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,"

"I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview."

The SNL actor went on to cite a series of movies you may find in the discount DVD bin at 7-Eleven, including Predator 2, Shrek Forever After and Tropic Thunder.

He joked that the "classic" Tropic Thunder "doesn't belong in the trash" and that he shared the same description.

"I'm Tropic Thunder. I'm the diamond in the trash," he quipped. "It's a steal."

Kardashian and Davidson's relationship has reportedly blossomed after a source confirmed to E! News that the pair were taking their friendship to the next level. Following their series of intimate outings, the source added: "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else,"

"She is telling some people they aren't super serious, but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

While the mother-of-four is trying to keep it low-key, the insider added: "Kim is smitten over him and it's very exciting to her."

McFlurry Bunny
3d ago

It’s simple….look at your bank account then look at the mirror….which one do you think females find attractive….I can promise it’s not the mirror view for him

R. Nelson
2d ago

I don't even know who he is, but judging from the photo, he should get over himself.

CELEBRITIES
