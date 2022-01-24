Successfully Navigating Continuous Change

ORDER AND OPINION DENYING IN PART AND GRANTING IN PART MOTION TO DISMISS FOR LACK OF SUBJECT-MATTER JURISDICTION AND FAILURE TO STATE A CLAIM Plaintiffs Nancy Bohnak (“Bohnak”) and Janet Lea Smith (“Smith”), (collectively “Plaintiffs”) bring a nationwide class action complaint against Defendants Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC (“Defendant MMA”), (collectively “Defendants”), for alleged injuries arising from a data breach compromising Plaintiffs’ personally-identifiable information (“PII”) in Defendants’ possession. Complaint (“Compl.), ECF No. 1. Plaintiffs bring state-law claims for (1) negligence, (2) breach of implied contract, and (3) breach of confidence. They allege jurisdiction pursuant to 28 U.S.C. 1332(d) (class action alleging damages in excess of $5 million exclusive of interest and costs, more than 100 members in the proposed class, and diverse citizenship between at least one Class Member and Defendants). Defendants move to dismiss for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction (R. 12(b)(1)) and for failure to state a claim upon which relief may be granted (R. 12(b)(6)). (ECF No. 23). For the reasons discussed below, Defendants’ motion to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction is denied, and their motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim is granted. BACKGROUND The following facts are taken from the Complaint, which I must “accept[] as true” for the purpose of this motion. Ashcroft v. Iqbal, 556 U.S. 662, 678 (2009). Plaintiffs are Florida residents and former employees of Defendant MMA, Compl.

LAW ・ 18 HOURS AGO