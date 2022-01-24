ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Successfully Navigating Continuous Change

By Abigail Harris
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the video below, Kelly Thomson, Partner at RPC, discusses...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Best of: Navigating Career Changes And The Future Of The Workplace

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. There are so many issues around careers right now. During the pandemic, people have had to work remotely. Some have had...
HOUSTON, TX
Law.com

Bohnak v. Marsh & McClennan Cos. Inc.

ORDER AND OPINION DENYING IN PART AND GRANTING IN PART MOTION TO DISMISS FOR LACK OF SUBJECT-MATTER JURISDICTION AND FAILURE TO STATE A CLAIM Plaintiffs Nancy Bohnak (“Bohnak”) and Janet Lea Smith (“Smith”), (collectively “Plaintiffs”) bring a nationwide class action complaint against Defendants Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC (“Defendant MMA”), (collectively “Defendants”), for alleged injuries arising from a data breach compromising Plaintiffs’ personally-identifiable information (“PII”) in Defendants’ possession. Complaint (“Compl.), ECF No. 1. Plaintiffs bring state-law claims for (1) negligence, (2) breach of implied contract, and (3) breach of confidence. They allege jurisdiction pursuant to 28 U.S.C. 1332(d) (class action alleging damages in excess of $5 million exclusive of interest and costs, more than 100 members in the proposed class, and diverse citizenship between at least one Class Member and Defendants). Defendants move to dismiss for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction (R. 12(b)(1)) and for failure to state a claim upon which relief may be granted (R. 12(b)(6)). (ECF No. 23). For the reasons discussed below, Defendants’ motion to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction is denied, and their motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim is granted. BACKGROUND The following facts are taken from the Complaint, which I must “accept[] as true” for the purpose of this motion. Ashcroft v. Iqbal, 556 U.S. 662, 678 (2009). Plaintiffs are Florida residents and former employees of Defendant MMA, Compl.
LAW
Law.com

Tarantul v. NYC Health & Hosps. Corp.

The following e-filed documents, listed by NYSCEF document number (Motion 002) 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 were read on this motion to/for DISMISSAL. DECISION ORDER ON MOTION In this workplace discrimination and retaliation action brought under the New York City Human Rights Law (“NYCHRL”), Defendant moves, pursuant to Section 7511 and CPLR 3211(a)(7), to dismiss the complaint in its entirety. After consideration of the relevant caselaw and statutes, as well as a review of motion papers, the motion is granted in part. I. Background On January 2, 2018, Defendant, an integrated health care system of hospitals, hired Plaintiff as a coordinating manager for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (“WIC”) in charge of counseling program participants and coordinating their needs at Coney Island Hospital (Doc 19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Harris
Law.com

Manatt Beefs Up Entertainment Practice with Gibson Dunn Litigator

Nathaniel Bach has joined Manatt, Phelps & Phillips' entertainment group from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Bach has represented clients including Rachel Maddow and Universal Music Group in litigation. Manatt, Phelps & Phillips has brought on an entertainment litigator from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, amid a flurry of other Big Law...
LAW
Law.com

Deloitte Legal Offers Holiday Flexibility, Extends WFH Budget

Deloitte Legal has become the latest major U.K. employer to refresh its commitment to hybrid working, introducing a range of measures to support its people. The Big Four accountant is allowing its U.K. legal arm to choose when to take public holidays, giving its people the option to take public holiday leave on the dates that are “most meaningful to them”, according to a firm statement on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Labor of Law: Pursuit of Lighter Workloads Isn't 'Pie in the Sky'

Worker attitudes about balancing jobs and home have shifted over the past year. The pandemic has helped drive the reassessment. A smattering of companies have reduced the work week to four days. Welcome to Labor of Law, our labor and employment dispatch spotlighting key issues and developing trends. Thanks for...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Mishcon de Reya Adds Partner Duo

Mishcon de Reya is continuing to bolster its ranks prior to its impending IPO, strengthening its white collar crime and investigations and patent litigation practices with two partners. The firm has hired Dentons European patent litigation co-head, Campbell Forsyth, who joins after just under six years at the firm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Law.com

The Big Dance: Bankruptcy Court to Analyze Texas Two Step

Johnson & Johnson is using a restructuring strategy known as the Texas Two Step. The dance card is now set, and many are watching to see how the New Jersey bankruptcy court will view this move. In early 2022, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey...
TEXAS STATE
Law.com

Inside Track: Beware the Return of Stock-Drop Lawsuits

The hot stock market has depressed the filing of lawsuits accusing companies of fraud. Securities attorneys say that if the stock market continues to stumble, case filings likely will rebound. The number of cases fell from 402 in 2019 to 210 last year. Welcome to Inside Track, a briefing from...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

Does Higher Associate Pay Mean Higher Expectations?

The latest round of associate salary increases could have long-term consequences in Big Law. The increase in pay could raise expectations for associates and put more stress on them to meet work targets. Potential ripple effects could also be felt by lawyers contemplating an in-house move. The latest associate salary...
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Complexities of Nonlawyer Ownership

This article addresses how NYSBA views nonlawyer ownership in the interstate and international context with the goal of providing some guidance to New York law partners and partnerships as to their professional responsibilities. While the above aphorism is catchy, it is not the opinion of the New York State Bar...
LAW
Law.com

Foley & Lardner Hires Chief Operating Officer Who Comes From White & Case

Steven Petrie is new chief operating officer at Foley & Lardner, coming from White & Case, where he was Americas COO. His hire is one of a number of recent Big Law C-suite changes. Petrie's goals include enhancing the firm's brand, investing in its people and find opportunities to operate...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Legal Leaders Should Watch Out for These Post-Pandemic Compliance Risks

A new report by Gartner highlights several areas of new or increasing risk for companies. Many of these are driven by changing dynamics between businesses and their employees or society. The pandemic spurred motion on many of these issues, but the ripple effects will outlast the health crisis. Legal and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

4 Questions for Taylor English's New Managing Partner

Sanders, who assumed the duties of managing partner on Jan. 1, succeeds the firm’s founder Marc Taylor. Sanders said the firm is in the midst of its implementation of a new associate pay program. One of his biggest challenges will be providing inspiration to lawyers who are pandemic fatigued.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Cash-to-Crypto Company Picks Former IBM Exec as First GC

Tom Davis will serve as Coinme's first general counsel. Davis formerly led IBM's North American business unit. He is a former FBI special agent. Cryptocurrency cash exchange company Coinme has hired former IBM executive Tom Davis as the company’s first general counsel and corporate secretary as it rapidly expands.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy