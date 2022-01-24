Daniil Medvedev sorry for behaviour as he takes frustration out on Maxime Cressy

Daniil Medvedev apologised to opponent Maxime Cressy after taking his frustrations out on the young American during their fourth-round clash at the Australian Open.

Cressy plays a throwback serve-and-volley game and Medvedev’s emotions threatened to boil over after he lost the third set but he stayed just cool enough to win 6-2 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-5.

Early in the fourth set, title favourite Medvedev shouted: “This is so boring,” while he loudly railed against his bad luck as Cressy repeatedly hit the lines on big points.

Medvedev is known for his hot-headedness but he was contrite about his behaviour after the match and revealed it was fuelled partly by annoyance that he has not played more on the central Rod Laver Arena.

The second seed said: “I was quite mad today because of a few things. I’m working on myself, and that’s why I managed to win and still kept my composure, as much as I could, because sometimes I go much more crazier than I did today.

“I just felt a little bit not perfect today for a few reasons. First of all, I really don’t know what should I do to play on centre courts in grand slams, because I won the last grand slam. I’m highest seed here and to play against Maxime would be easier on Rod Laver – more space.”

Medvedev, who took a medical time-out for treatment to his lower back, was also annoyed that he was not allowed to take a toilet break after the first set without it limiting his chances to change his kit later, and he ended up directing his frustration towards Cressy.

“I got, as you can see, pretty mad about it and I think what happened afterwards was a consequence,” said Medvedev. “I’m really sorry to Maxime about it. I was annoyed with the day, let’s call it like this.

“I’m not really happy about my mentality today because I was a little bit harsh with Maxime, who played a really good match. At the same time, I’m not the only player to do it, to try to get into my opponent’s head.

“And also this can put me off my game, which straight away when I was screaming something or talking about something or not happy with anything, I was trying to completely refocus straight away and try to not think about this when I’m playing.”

In the last eight, Medvedev will face ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who battled past Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6 (7) 6-2 7-6 (4) to reach the quarter-finals for a third successive slam.

Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates reaching the quarter-finals (Simon Baker/AP) (AP)

The 21-year-old joins friend and compatriot Denis Shapovalov, who defeated Alexander Zverev on Sunday, in the last eight.

The pair began the season by teaming up to win the ATP Cup for Canada, and Auger-Aliassime said: “I’m just glad that we have been able to be consistent. It’s a great showing for Canada.

“With the win also at the ATP Cup and moving on here, both of us being in the quarter-finals for the first time in Canadian history, it’s a great achievement for both of us.”

Twenty-year-old Jannik Sinner is another young player making rapid strides towards the top and the Italian reached his second grand slam quarter-final with a 7-6 (3) 6-3 6-4 victory over Australia’s Alex De Minaur.

