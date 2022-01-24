Secretary Deb Haaland Sees Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill As Pathway To Addressing Environmental Racism
Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland wants communities to understand the positive impact of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation on addressing longstanding environmental inequities. As part of her mandate in the Department of the Interior, Haaland is committed to leveraging the funding outlined in the bipartisan infrastructure bill to help clean up...blackamericaweb.com
Comments / 0