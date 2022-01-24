Secretary Deb Haaland Sees Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill As Pathway To Addressing Environmental Racism

Despite what your internal clock—which, if it’s anything like mine, has been warped by the persistent presence of a pandemic—might be telling you, it’s now been a year since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. From the start, Biden pledged to fulfill his promise of creating a cabinet that “looks like America,” including choosing former Rep. Deb Haaland to lead the Department of the Interior as the first Native American cabinet secretary in U.S. history. The appointment was particularly significant as the agency is not only responsible for the nation’s public lands and wildlife, but also works closely with tribal governments and helps protect tribal land and resources, something the Interior has historically failed at in the past.

