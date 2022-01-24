ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Darius Garland Says The Cavaliers Need To Play Like Underdogs Despite Their Good Form: "We Can't Get The Big Heads Since We Got 28 Win... We Haven't Had 28 Wins In I Don't Know How Long, So We Haven't Done Anything Yet."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most surprising teams this season. Having been in rebuild mode since 2018 after the departure of LeBron James, the Cavaliers have made some smart decisions and drafted some really good players like Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. On top...

