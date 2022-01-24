Darius Garland Says The Cavaliers Need To Play Like Underdogs Despite Their Good Form: "We Can't Get The Big Heads Since We Got 28 Win... We Haven't Had 28 Wins In I Don't Know How Long, So We Haven't Done Anything Yet."

Some NBA players choose to rehab their injuries away from the team and cannot stomach watching their teammates play without them. It is that kind of selfishness that has gotten them to this point, so it is hard to blame them for sticking to what got them there. So, when a player chooses not only to stay in his team’s home city for his rehab but also shows up for games, you know that player is dedicated to winning.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO