NVISIONx, the first data risk intelligence (DRI) platform that fuses business data analytics with cyber intel to optimize data protection controls, today announces the close of its $4.6 million seed funding round led by Companyon Ventures, with participation from Morgan Stanley Next Level Fund, SixThirty Ventures, Gaingels, Gutbrain Ventures, PBJ Capital, and CreativeCo Capital. This influx in capital will fuel NVISIONx’s growth, aimed at enhancing market presence, building out the executive team and further developing the company’s next wave in technology development. This seed round of funding comes on the heels of remarkable growth for NVISIONx in 2021, with clients such as Facebook and Platform Science leveraging the platform to protect their most critical asset – their data.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO