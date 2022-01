For Marvel fans, getting to see Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all come together as different versions of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home was a thrilling moment, one that they'd been hoping for and speculating about long before the film actually arrived in theaters. And while seeing all three Spider-Men was huge for fans, it was meaningful for the actors themselves. Maguire explained in an interview on the official Spider-Man YouTube channel that there was something amazing in how the film brought together 20 years of Spider-Man movie history across the actors' three franchises and that there was both an elegance and a brotherhood to the experience.

