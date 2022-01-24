WMRA Daily 1/24/22

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement gives President Joe Biden a chance to make his first nomination to the high court. It’s also a chance for Biden to fulfill a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to be a justice. Some things...
Kyiv — Russia and NATO are continuing their military buildup around Ukraine, including more Russian fighter jets just across Ukraine's northern border in Belarus. Russia's ongoing military exercises with its Belarusian allies have fueled fears that Russia could launch an invasion into Ukraine, as it did in 2014. The...
Neil Young is getting his own channel on SiriusXM, a day after Spotify said it was removing the “Heart of Gold” songwriter’s music after he protested vaccine misinformation on the streaming service. The channel, dubbed "Neil Young Radio," will run for a week starting on Thursday, SiriusXM...
(CNN) — It's tempting to simply see the coming replacement of liberal Justice Stephen Breyer with a liberal appointed by President Joe Biden as a simple like-for-like replacement vote for what may be the permanent minority on the Supreme Court. Don't fall for that trap. Supreme Court nominations ignite...
A teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense, his lawyers said in a notice filed Thursday. The notice comes as Crumbley, his parents and school officials face a new lawsuit over the attack at Oxford High School. The notice, listed in...
Washington — President Biden praised retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday, and said he plans to announce his nominee to fill Breyer's seat before the end of February. The president also reiterated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the nation's highest court.
ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has voted to ban a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman, according to minutes from a board meeting. The McMinn County School Board decided Jan. 10 to...
