ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Liam Hess
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jenny Packham’s vision as a designer has always been closely entwined with her British identity, whether in the frothy confections that gently recall the Norman Hartnell tulle gowns worn by mid-century royals in their Cecil Beaton portraits, or the glitzier pieces that speak to London’s status over the past few decades...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

This Week, The Best Dressed Stars Stepped Into The Matrix

Call it the Wachowski effect. Just as the visionary work of the filmmaking sisters is experiencing a renaissance thanks to the release of The Matrix Resurrections, celebrities appear to be taking their fashion cues from Neo, Trinity, and the leather-clad characters of the ’90s sci-fi action film. Granted, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been referencing the franchise’s slick aesthetic for seasons, but last week actors and entertainers joined them in adopting the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Boys Lie Teams Up With Ariel Tejada for Second Fashion Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Boys Lie is embarking on its second collaboration with celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada. Tejada, known online as Makeup by Ariel and best known for working with Kylie Jenner, is teaming up with the loungewear brand for his first fashion collaboration: an 11-piece capsule collection that leverages his work as a makeup artist and merges it with Boys Lie’s ethos of empowerment and authenticity.More from WWD'Pam & Tommy' Red Carpet PhotosNino Cerruti Dies at 91: Photos from the Fairchild Archive'Euphoria' Season Two Fashion Moments “It’s my most exciting collaboration aside from anything obviously makeup-related that...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecil Beaton
Person
Norman Hartnell
Person
Julian Fellowes
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Masterfully Plays With Neutrals in Furry Boots, Teddy Coat & Thick Turtleneck in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton braved the chilly NYC winter weather in a toasty outfit. The businesswoman-designer was spotted in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho on Monday. She wore a similar look that she donned last month, when she wore the same oversized coat and cozy sweater. For both outings, Hilton layered up in a cream turtleneck sweater with a large beige teddy coat over top. The coat, courtesy of Max Mara, currently retails for $3,790 on FWRD’s website. Hilton added medium-wash skinny...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Thierry Mugler Invented the Modern-Day Fembot

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. For his fall 1989 "Buick" collection, Manfred Thierry Mugler turned women into race cars. Clad in souped-up supermodel silhouettes that resembled high-design 1950's automobiles, his models strutted around in their hubcap bra cups and fender peplums. They shared the hard-edged mien of the women in Tamara de Lempicka's paintings, all chrome finishes and knowing sneers. The era's cars had been modeled on female curves in an attempt to humanize the machines; now, Mugler was reverse engineering the equation. That show might have been the ultimate expression of his vision—the female body celebrated and transformed into something both slickly commercial and dreamily conceptual.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

Horse struts catwalk at Chanel's Paris Haute Couture show

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French fashion house Chanel shook up conventions by sending a horse out onto the catwalk at its Haute Couture show in Paris on Tuesday. The animal was ridden by Charlotte Casiraghi, a niece of Prince Albert of Monaco and a competitive showjumper who is also a Chanel brand ambassador.
ANIMALS
Footwear News

Chanel Sent Charlotte Casiraghi Down the Runway on a Horse For its Spring 2022 Couture Collection

Since the death of Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, Chanel’s runway shows have been a bit more demure. Save for a rogue runway crasher at the spring ’20 show — with Gigi Hadid as impromptu bouncer to save the day — the French fashion brand’s presentations have been a bit quieter under both the direction of creative director Virginie Viard and the necessary restraints of the pandemic. That’s not the case for this couture season, though. To kick off the spring ’22 couture runway show on Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week, Viard sent an actual horse down the runway. And it wasn’t...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Dresses#Manhattan#British#Victorian#Eveningwear
Footwear News

Bet You Don’t Know the History Behind These Iconic Fashion Brand Logos

In fashion, a logo can be the difference between a $90 pair of heels and a $900 pair of heels. That’s the power of an iconic, instantly recognizable visual brand identity. And the best fashion logos have some interesting origin stories, from the aristocratic roots of the Chanel Cs to the iconic Nike Swoosh logo that cost the brand a mere $35. Sure, you know the Gucci logo from the Louis Vuitton logo from the Yves Saint Laurent logo. But you probably don’t know how these popular fashion logos became irrevocably iconic. For that, check out the origin stories behind some...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Schiaparelli Spring '22 Couture Is For the Boldest in Hollywood

Daniel Roseberry's Schiaparelli collection has the fashion world buzzing about the return of Couture. Roseberry, who was appointed creative director in 20219, sent a black-and-white galactic-inspired lineup down the spring 2022 runway. Dresses were cut in sharp silhouettes and finished with gilded headpieces; a bustier made of twisted metal and paired with an expertly cut liquid white skirt was a subtle standout; while drama by way of oversize jewels, embellishments, hoods, and collars dominated the looks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ulyana Sergeenko Couture Spring 2022

Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko looked to the Art Deco age for her latest couture collection, recalling the confidence and optimism of the last century’s Roaring ’20s. Inspired by the Soviet painter Lyubov Popova, Sergeenko adapted pieces of her cubist artworks into lace corsets, patterns and silhouettes. Hydrangea flowers, which symbolize harmony and peace with their abundant buds in bright pinks and blues, also played prominently, interpreted into geometrical motifs and shown as pompom wraps, brooches and bathing caps. Flapper-style crystal head coverings topped structured slipgowns.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
FASHION Magazine |

Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture Collection is All About Craftsmanship

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the collection is a love letter to the atelier. Dior wants you to rethink the possibilities of embroidery. For the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2022 couture collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior’s women’s collections, paid tribute to the atelier. In the garden of the Musée Rodin in Paris, embroidery was not “merely a decorative detail” but an emblem of the craftsmanship of haute couture.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Frankie Shop’s quilted jacket is named the hottest product: These are the best high street dupes you need

It’s been impossible to scroll through Instagram in recent weeks without the same quilted khaki coat (£245, Thefrankieshop.com), which comes courtesy of New York-based retailer The Frankie Shop, popping up on our feeds.Costing £245, the Teddy jacket has become an instant cult classic and, despite the steep price tag, the brand has hardly been able to keep it in stock.So it comes as no surprise that it’s just been named “the hottest product in the world” by global fashion shopping platform, Lyst, in its latest report that identifies the brands and products that are hot right now.The Lyst Index takes...
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Gucci Romper & Matching $1,600 Boots — Photos

Miley Cyrus reinvents rock ‘n roll luxury in a super chic photoshoot for Gucci at L.A.’s Sunset Sound recording studio. Glam in Gucci! Miley Cyrus, 29, looks rocker chic in new photos released via Instagram on January 24. The “Wrecking Ball” singer was snapped in a short Gucci romper and knee-high boots worth $1,600—printed with the luxury brand’s signature logo. Miley, who has adopted Billy Idol’s signature sneer in favor of her tongue sticking out, edged up her utilitarian look with runs in her black nylons, her bleach blonde locks dyed partially black underneath. The artist donned black sunglasses to complete the look, posing with a guitar and Fender speaker at Sunset Sound recording studio in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

39 Short Hairstyles to Inspire Your Next Chop

Taking the plunge and opting for a short hairstyle can seem like a daunting prospect, but there is nothing like a good snip to revive tired ends, bring movement into lengths, and seriously shake up a look. It’s no surprise that we tend to get them when we’ve endured a toxic break-up or changed jobs—the power of a short haircut lies in its ability to make us feel brand new again, and ready to take on the world.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Rosamund Pike Warms Up in Crystal Veil, Puffer Dress and Cutout Combat Boots at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rosamund Pike took winter dressing to new heights at Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show. The “Wheel of Time” star arrived with a star-studded front row crew, including Cara Delevingne, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy. The “I Care A Lot” star wore a black midi-length dress for the occasion, which featured a puffer-like texture. The short-sleeved style also included a button-up front with two pockets, cinched with a buckled webbing belt. Pike’s look was layered over a white collared shirt and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: The Fashion World Mourns André Leon Talley

This week, the legendary Vogue fashion editor André Leon Talley died at the age of 73. A true trailblazer, Talley was the first Black creative director at Vogue, and previously worked with Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol. “The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André’s, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly—no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him,” said Anna Wintour on Wednesday.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy