ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US Pulls Back Their Embassy Amid Ukraine War Tensions

By admin
bulletin-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Department ordered all American workers in the US Embassy in Ukraine and their families to leave the country on Sunday, citing increased concerns of a Russian invasion. Dependents of officials at the US Embassy in Kyiv were notified by the department that they needed to leave the...

www.bulletin-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
WRIC TV

US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion. The department told the dependents of staffers at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv that they must leave...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine crisis reveals growing Republican rift on Russia

As Washington rallies the international community against Russian aggression in Ukraine, conflict has broken out back home between traditional Republicans determined to defend democracy overseas and an isolationist base asking why America should take sides at all. Tensions between the United States and Russia have escalated as Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, leading to fears that it is preparing a new military assault after its invasion of Crimea in 2014. The usual conservative voices advocating a tough US response have come as expected, but a pro-Russian stance taken by a large section of the right has unsettled many observers. Republicans in the House of Representatives and on the campaign trail have been breaking with conservative orthodoxy to complain loudly that the United States should have no role in the crisis.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Ukraine#Crimea#American#Russian#The Us Embassy#Nato#The State Department#The Department Of State
CNBC

'Lack of understanding': Trump's former energy secretary slams Biden's plans to divert gas to Europe amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden's administration has sought ways to secure energy supplies for European allies in the event that the Kremlin abruptly cuts off flows of oil and gas exports in retaliation for sanctions. "Governments have a really hard time manipulating markets, and I think that's what you're seeing here," Perry...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
The Independent

US says it has no accurate count of private American citizens in Ukraine

The US State Department revealed on Monday that it does not have an accurate count of the total number of Americans still in Ukraine, other than remaining US government personnel.Ned Price, the agency’s spokesman, said at a press conference that much like the situation in Afghanistan the US government had no tally of the total number of people with US citizenship living or temporarily staying in Ukraine as the US government has no requirements for Americans to register their foreign travel or movements.He also made no mention of further plans to evacuate American citizens or other persons from the...
FOREIGN POLICY
bulletin-news.com

Russia Rejects the Claim it Plans to Replace Ukraine’s Leader

On Sunday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry denied a British report that the Kremlin is trying to install a pro-Moscow government in Ukraine, and that former Ukrainian legislator Yevheniy Murayev is a possible candidate. The British Foreign Office listed numerous more Ukrainian politicians with ties to Russian intelligence agencies on Saturday,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy