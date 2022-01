The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Mohammed Awal, has disclosed that the industry will invest over $20 million to improve tourism and arts attractions. To this end, Dr Awal said the Ejisu Museum, Yaa Asantewaa’s tomb, Lake Bosomtwe and some six handicraft centres in the Ashanti Region will be improved so that 250,000 jobs could be generated annually and also contribute to the nations GDP.

