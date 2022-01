Many of us are going about our lives with little regard for inflation. It can wreak havoc on us financially, though. Steep inflation can make a car that costs $25,000 this year cost, say, $27,000 next year, and $29,000 or more the year after that. Inflation has averaged around 3% annually over many years, and over 25 years, that's enough to cut the purchasing power of your retirement dollars in half. Inflation isn't a theoretical risk, either -- inflation in America, by one measure, recently hit 7%, the highest rate in 39 years.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO