ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Annual Barnelopet Celebrates Skiing, Norwegian Culture [PHOTOS]

By Sarah Mueller
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- An annual event celebrating Norwegian culture and the sport of skiing returned to a St. Cloud park this weekend. The Sons of Norway, Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club, and...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Ice Camping is a Trend in Central Minnesota

A new trend is becoming popular in Central Minnesota, ice camping. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He says people are bringing a tiny house or ice house onto the ice and spend the weekend there. Schmitt says whole families are doing this. He says they are spending some of the time ice fishing but most of the time watching movies, playing cards and things like that. Schmitt says they will stay out there regardless of how the fishing is.
HOBBIES
103.7 THE LOON

MOA Celebrates 30 Years. Events/Giveaways Planned Throughout 2022

I remember when the Mall of America opened in the early 90s. Specifically, it was August of 1992. I was in college, and it was a big deal. Everyone was talking about this giant mall that would be in Bloomington, and it was going to have just about anything and everything you could think of included in this mall... more of an amusement destination. People actually come from other countries to check out the "mega mall". It's a tourist attraction. Albeit considered the worst tourist attraction by some. But whatever. It's here, and it really is pretty cool.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
103.7 THE LOON

Dancing With Our Stars Line-Up Announced

ST. JOSEPH -- The Women's Fund of Central Minnesota has announced this year's line-up for its "Dancing With Our Stars" fundraiser. Hannah Mikels from St. Cloud State University will be raising money for SCSU's Gender Violence Prevention Program. Community Advocate Helga Bauerly will be benefiting GREAT Theatre's Girl Power via...
ADVOCACY
103.7 THE LOON

Spend the Night at Duluth’s New Revamped Lake Superior “Brewtel”

You'll be able to wine, dine and spend the night at Duluth's revitalized Lake Superior Brewing Company!. Over two years ago, one of Minnesota's oldest craft breweries quietly closed its doors. In early January 5, 2020 various sources reported that Lake Superior Brewing Company had closed its doors after 25 years. Not only was it one of the oldest breweries in the state of Minnesota at the time (just behind August Schell and Summit), but it was also the oldest craft brewery in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic Skiing#Olympics#Norwegian#The Viking Age Club
103.7 THE LOON

Stillwater Snow Sculptures in Progress [PHOTOS]

It's the world snow sculpting championship going on in Stillwater this weekend. People have been working tirelessly through this frigid weather (although perfect for snow sculpting) to get the most elaborate piece of artwork possible. This is the beginning, actually, it's some of the middle and towards the end of...
STILLWATER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sugar Daddy’s in Sauk Rapids is Still For Sale

This iconic landmark on Hwy 10 is still for sale. Last summer (2021) we reported seeing that Sugar Daddy's in Sauk Rapids was for sale. The digital sign along the highway at the time just flashed "for sale" with a phone number to call. Since then the sign has just been the time and temperature, which lead me to assume it had sold, or been pulled off the market.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Spotted at St. Cloud Target- Blossom Top Reeses – Yuck? Or Yum?

Walking through Target on the East Side of St. Cloud yesterday I spotted these candies for Valentine's Day. Love cups? Ummm... First of all, that sounds slightly dirty (maybe that's just my defective imagination). Second of all, Reese's is really my favorite candy. They are kind of like the Reeses version of conversation hearts, only the message isn't on the candy, it's on the package it comes in. I feel like they could have come up with a better name... but what? No idea. Maybe that's why they did what they did... they are peanut butter cups, so love cups? I think I still like conversation cups maybe?
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cycling
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Norway
103.7 THE LOON

Sweet Shoppe Moving Into Former Sliced Pizza Location

ST. JOSEPH -- The former Sliced Pizza location in downtown St. Joseph didn't stay vacant very long. A southeast St. Cloud bakery is moving into that building. Jolie Olie's owner Jo Wood says she'll be moving her business into that location. She says the sign will be going up sometime in February with the goal of being up and running by March. She says their priority is to get production going, with the second phase being opening to the public.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy