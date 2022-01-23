Annual Barnelopet Celebrates Skiing, Norwegian Culture [PHOTOS]

Walking through Target on the East Side of St. Cloud yesterday I spotted these candies for Valentine's Day. Love cups? Ummm... First of all, that sounds slightly dirty (maybe that's just my defective imagination). Second of all, Reese's is really my favorite candy. They are kind of like the Reeses version of conversation hearts, only the message isn't on the candy, it's on the package it comes in. I feel like they could have come up with a better name... but what? No idea. Maybe that's why they did what they did... they are peanut butter cups, so love cups? I think I still like conversation cups maybe?

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO