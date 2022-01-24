ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alize Cornet reaches quarterfinals at her 63rd Grand Slam

 3 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Alize Cornet dropped to her knees on the hard blue court, clasped her hands and took a few moments to let it sink in. In her 17th trip to the Australia Open, her 63rd run at a Grand Slam, and two days after celebrating her 32nd birthday,...

AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
TENNIS
Simona Halep
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
TENNIS
#Us Open#Marin Cilic#Ap
The Independent

Iga Swiatek fights to set up Australian Open semi-final against Danielle Collins

Iga Swiatek showed her fighting spirit again at the Australian Open to defeat Kaia Kanepi and set up a semi-final against Danielle Collins Seventh seed Swiatek went into her quarter-final against Kanepi as the only top-20 player left in the bottom half of the draw and kept her hopes alive of claiming a second grand slam title with a 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-3 victory.Estonian Kanepi has a long-standing reputation for toppling big names at grand slams, with her fourth-round victory over second seed Aryna Sabalenka her ninth against a top-10 player at the majors.Comeback complete 👊@iga_swiatek is through to her...
TENNIS
thefocus.news

Alize Cornet's boyfriend and coach revealed after Australian Open heroics

French tennis player Alize Cornet beat Simona Halep on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2022 Australian Open. We take a look at Alize Cornet’s boyfriend, Michael Kuzaj, and her coaching team. The world no. 61 beat two-time Grand Slam champion Halep to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-4...
NFL
Melbourne
Tennis
Sports
semoball.com

The Latest: Collins to play Barty in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- The Latest at the Australian Open on Thursday (all times local):. Danielle Collins reached a Grand Slam final for the first time with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open. The 28-year-old American will next face top-ranked Ash Barty for the title...
TENNIS
semoball.com

Barty to face Collins in bid to end Australian title drought

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Ash Barty was the crowd favorite at Melbourne Park long before she ended a 42-year drought by reaching the Australian Open final. Danielle Collins said it'll be "spectacular" to take on the women's No. 1-ranked player in the final of her home Grand Slam event on Saturday.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match result after five-set thriller

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final.The world number two is looking to become the first man in the Open era to follow a first grand slam title by winning the next major tournament but his chances were hanging by a thread when Canadian Auger-Aliassime won the first two sets.Medvedev hit back to take the third but went match point down at 4-5 in the fourth only to save it with a big serve, take the set and clinch a 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 victory after four hours and 42 minutes.The Russian now faces a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Read More Tim Henman gives Emma Raducanu reasons to be positive despite second-round exit at Australian OpenAshleigh Barty having ‘a lot of fun’ after reaching Australian Open semi-finalsRafael Nadal rejects Denis Shapovalov’s claim he gets ‘unfair’ advantage from umpires
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev sets up Stefanos Tsitsipas semi – day 10 at the Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev kept his Australian Open hopes alive with a memorable comeback to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals.There the title favourite will face Stefanos Tsitsipas who blew away Jannik Sinner, while Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins made it through to the women’s last four.Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the semi-finals of the men’s doubles for a third-straight year, while Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid set a new grand slam record with their ninth-successive title in the men’s wheelchair doubles.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayI have eternal respect for the grand slam winner because it's such...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Danielle Collins reaches Australian Open semi-final less than a year after undergoing surgery for painful endometriosis as the American beats Alize Cornet to set up meeting with Iga Swiatek

Danielle Collins plays in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday, knowing she has already won a major battle just to be there competing. The No 27 seed took time out last April to have surgery on her womb after suffering endometriosis. The condition involves a mass of cells usually found in the womb appearing elsewhere in the body.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS

