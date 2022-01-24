ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

OBITUARY: Jessica Suzanne Wright

By Jen Haley
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jessica Suzanne Wright, age 33, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roger Dale...

