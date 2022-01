The most recent state report on trauma care notes that there are five Level I adult trauma centers in Tennessee, two Level II centers, six Level III centers, and one provisional Level III center; but only 53% of injured Tennesseans are treated in Tennessee trauma centers. And according to a national study by the New England Journal of Medicine, the likelihood of survival increases by 25% when an injured adult receives treatment at a trauma center instead of a regular hospital. With the number of trauma victims increasing annually, the most patients being elderly suffering from a fall followed by automobile accident victims, a Level II trauma center in the county will mean saving more lives.

