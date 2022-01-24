ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Rate Hikes Will Intensify a Global Debt Crisis, Research Warns

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Open Market Committee meets this week to decide the path for its tightening of monetary policy as it looks to contain soaring inflation. In a report published Sunday, the Jubilee Debt Campaign highlighted that developing countries' debt payments rose 120% between 2010 and 2021, and are currently at their...

