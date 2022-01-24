Combined MEK/MDM2 inhibition demonstrates antitumor efficacy in TP53 wild-type thyroid and colorectal cancers with MAPK alterations

Histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors and proteasome inhibitors have been approved by the FDA for the treatment of multiple myeloma and lymphoma, respectively, but have not achieved similar activity as single agents in solid tumors. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the activity of the combination of an HDAC inhibitor and a proteasome inhibitor in a variety of tumor models. However, the mechanisms underlying sensitivity and resistance to this combination are not well-understood. This study explores the role of autophagy in adaptive resistance to dual HDAC and proteasome inhibition. Studies focus on ovarian and endometrial gynecologic cancers, two diseases with high mortality and a need for novel treatment approaches. We found that nanomolar concentrations of the proteasome inhibitor ixazomib and HDAC inhibitor romidepsin synergistically induce cell death in the majority of gynecologic cancer cells and patient-derived organoid (PDO) models created using endometrial and ovarian patient tumor tissue. However, some models were not sensitive to this combination, and mechanistic studies implicated autophagy as the main mediator of cell survival in the context of dual HDAC and proteasome inhibition. Whereas the combination of ixazomib and romidepsin reduces autophagy in sensitive gynecologic cancer models, autophagy is induced following drug treatment of resistant cells. Pharmacologic or genetic inhibition of autophagy in resistant cells reverses drug resistance as evidenced by an enhanced anti-tumor response both in vitro and in vivo. Taken together, our findings demonstrate a role for autophagic-mediated cell survival in proteasome inhibitor and HDAC inhibitor-resistant gynecologic cancer cells. These data reveal a new approach to overcome drug resistance by inhibiting the autophagy pathway.

CANCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO