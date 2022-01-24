ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

M-CSF supports medullary erythropoiesis and erythroid iron demand following burn injury through its activity on homeostatic iron recycling

By John G. Noel
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM-CSF receptor signaling supports the development and survival of mononuclear phagocytes and is thought to play a role in post burn anemia by promoting myeloid lineage bias. We found M-CSF secretion was increased in burn patients and a murine model of post burn ACI, so we neutralized M-CSF in ACI mice...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle#M Csf#Aci#Spi C
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The structure of occupational diseases in first-third-year piano students

The aim is to analyze the structure of occupational diseases in first-third year piano students studying. A total sample of 300 individuals participating in the research process underwent a complete medical examination at the end of each academic year. Results. Among piano students, number of those distributed to special medical...
PORTUGAL
Nature.com

New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immune marker levels in severe mental disorders: associations with polygenic risk scores of related mental phenotypes and psoriasis

Several lines of evidence implicate immune abnormalities in the pathophysiology of severe mental disorders (SMD) and comorbid mental disorders. Here, we use the data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of autoimmune diseases and mental phenotypes associated with SMD to disentangle genetic susceptibilities of immune abnormalities in SMD. We included 1004 patients with SMD and 947 healthy controls (HC) and measured plasma levels of IL-1Ra, sIL-2R, gp130, sTNFR-1, IL-18, APRIL, and ICAM-1. Polygenic risk scores (PRS) of six autoimmune disorders, CRP, and 10 SMD-related mental phenotypes were calculated from GWAS. General linear models were applied to assess the association of PRS with immune marker abnormalities. We found negative associations between PRS of educational attainment and IL-1Ra (P"‰="‰0.01) and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.01). There were nominal positive associations between PRS of psoriasis and sgp130 (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of anxiety and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.03), and nominal negative associations between PRS of anxiety and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of educational attainment and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.03). Associations explained minor amounts of the immune marker plasma-level difference between SMD and HC. Different PRS and immune marker associations in the SMD group compared to HC were shown for PRS of extraversion and IL-1Ra ([interaction effect (IE), P"‰="‰0.002), and nominally for PRS of openness and IL-1Ra (IE, P"‰="‰0.02) and sTNFR-1 (IE, P"‰="‰0.04). Our findings indicate polygenic susceptibilities to immune abnormalities in SMD involving genetic overlap with SMD-related mental phenotypes and psoriasis. Associations might suggest immune genetic factors of SMD subgroups characterized by autoimmune or specific mental features.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Recycling
Nature.com

Molecular properties of epimutation hotspots

Mistakes in the maintenance of CG methylation are a source of heritable epimutations in plants. Multigenerational surveys indicate that the rate of these stochastic events varies substantially across the genome, with some regions harbouring localized 'epimutation hotspots'. Using Arabidopsis as a model, we show that epimutation hotspots are indexed by a specific set of chromatin states that map to subregions of gene body methylation genes. Although these regions comprise only ~12% of all CGs in the genome, they account for ~63% of all epimutation events per unit time. Molecular profiling revealed that these regions contain unique sequence features, harbour steady-state intermediate methylation levels and act as putative targets of antagonistic DNA methylation pathways. We further demonstrate that experimentally induced shifts in steady-state methylation in these hotspot regions are sufficient to significantly alter local epimutation intensities. Our work lays the foundation for dissecting the molecular mechanisms and evolutionary consequences of epimutation hotspots in plants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The year that shaped the outcome of the OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease

The expansion of Lyme borreliosis endemic areas and the corresponding increase of disease incidence have opened the possibility for greater acceptance of a vaccine. In this perspective article, we discuss the discovery of outer surface protein A (OspA) of B. burgdorferi, and the subsequent pre-clinical testing and clinical trials of a recombinant OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease. We also discuss in detail the open public hearings of the FDA Lyme disease vaccine advisory panel held in 1998 where concerns of molecular mimicry induced autoimmunity to native OspA were raised, the limitations of those studies, and the current modifications of recombinant OspA to develop a multivalent subunit vaccine for Lyme disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oral versus intravenous paracetamol for patent ductus arteriosus closure in preterm infants

To examine whether oral administration of paracetamol as a first-line agent had a greater effect on the closure of a patent ductus arteriosus than the intravenous route. We performed a retrospective study of preterm infants (<37 weeks of gestation) between 2012 and 2020 treated with oral or intravenous paracetamol as the first line for patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) constriction and compared rates of ductal closure, course duration, cumulative dose, PDA characteristics, and serum levels.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A novel variant in SMG9 causes intellectual disability, confirming a role for nonsense-mediated decay components in neurocognitive development

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Biallelic loss-of-function variants in the SMG9 gene, encoding a regulatory subunit of the mRNA nonsense-mediated decay (NMD) machinery, are reported to cause heart and brain malformation syndrome. Here we report five patients from three unrelated families with intellectual disability (ID) and a novel pathogenic SMG9 c.551"‰T"‰>"‰C p.(Val184Ala) homozygous missense variant, identified using exome sequencing. Sanger sequencing confirmed recessive segregation in each family. SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C p.(Val184Ala) is most likely an autozygous variant identical by descent. Characteristic clinical findings in patients were mild to moderate ID, intention tremor, pyramidal signs, dyspraxia, and ocular manifestations. We used RNA sequencing of patients and age- and sex-matched healthy controls to assess the effect of the variant. RNA sequencing revealed that the SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C variant did not affect the splicing or expression level of SMG9 gene products, and allele-specific expression analysis did not provide evidence that the nonsense mRNA-induced NMD was affected. Differential gene expression analysis identified prevalent upregulation of genes in patients, including the genes SMOX, OSBP2, GPX3, and ZNF155. These findings suggest that normal SMG9 function may be involved in transcriptional regulation without affecting nonsense mRNA-induced NMD. In conclusion, we demonstrate that the SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C missense variant causes a neurodevelopmental disorder and impacts gene expression. NMD components have roles beyond aberrant mRNA degradation that are crucial for neurocognitive development.
HEALTH
Nature.com

COVID-19 reinfections among naturally infected and vaccinated individuals

The protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants by pre-existing antibodies elicited due to the current vaccination or natural infection is a global concern. We aimed to investigate the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection and its clinical features among infection-naÃ¯ve, infected, vaccinated, and post-infection-vaccinated individuals. A cohort was designed among icddr,b staff registered for COVID-19 testing by real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR). Reinfection cases were confirmed by whole-genome sequencing. From 19 March 2020 to 31 March 2021, 1644 (mean age, 38.4Â years and 57% male) participants were enrolled; where 1080 (65.7%) were tested negative and added to the negative cohort. The positive cohort included 750 positive patients (564 from baseline and 186 from negative cohort follow-up), of whom 27.6% were hospitalized and 2.5% died. Among hospitalized patients, 45.9% had severe to critical disease and 42.5% required oxygen support. Hypertension and diabetes mellitus were found significantly higher among the hospitalised patients compared to out-patients; risk ratio 1.3 and 1.6 respectively. The risk of infection among positive cohort was 80.2% lower than negative cohort (95% CI 72.6"“85.7%; p"‰<"‰0.001). Genome sequences showed that genetically distinct SARS-CoV-2 strains were responsible for reinfections. Naturally infected populations were less likely to be reinfected by SARS-CoV-2 than the infection-naÃ¯ve and vaccinated individuals. Although, reinfected individuals did not suffer severe disease, a remarkable proportion of naturally infected or vaccinated individuals were (re)-infected by the emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Conserved mechanism for vacuolar magnesium sequestration in yeast and plant cells

Magnesium (Mg2+) is an essential nutrient for all life forms. In fungal and plant cells, the majority of Mg2+ is stored in the vacuole but mechanisms for Mg2+ transport into the vacuolar store are not fully understood. Here we demonstrate that members of ancient conserved domain proteins (ACDPs) from Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Arabidopsis thaliana function in vacuolar Mg2+ sequestration that enables plant and yeast cells to cope with high levels of external Mg2+. We show that the yeast genome (as well as other fungal genomes) harbour a single ACDP homologue, referred to as MAM3, that functions specifically in vacuolar Mg2+ accumulation and is essential for tolerance to high Mg. In parallel, vacuolar ACDP homologues were identified from Arabidopsis and shown to complement the yeast mutant mam3Î”. An Arabidopsis mutant lacking one of the vacuolar ACDP homologues displayed hypersensitivity to high-Mg conditions and accumulated less Mg in the vacuole compared with the wild type. Taken together, our results suggest that conserved transporters mediate vacuolar Mg2+ sequestration in fungal and plant cells to maintain cellular Mg2+ homeostasis in response to fluctuating Mg2+ levels in the environment.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Conjunctival microbiology cultures in sedated, ventilated patients in the intensive care unit

Ocular-surface disease, which includes corneal abrasion, exposure keratopathy, chemosis, microbial conjunctivitis and keratitis, is common among patients during an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) stay, occurring in between 23"“60% of cases [1]. In the study, our group previously published it was found that compared to ocular lubrication, bandage contact lenses and punctal plugs were more effective in limiting keratopathy, and their use, particularly of bandage contact lenses, was associated with significant healing of existing lesions [2].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Investigation of the occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens of staff at a third-class specialist hospital in 2015"“2018: a retrospective study

To understand the current situation of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens in a women's and children's hospital and analyze the causes to provide a scientific basis for improving occupational exposure prevention and control measures. We analyzed occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens in a third-class women's and children's hospital from 2015 to 2018, considering the workers' occupational categories and length of service; the sites, types, and causes of exposure; and the pathogens of the source patients. From 2015 to 2018, there were 146 cases of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens, mainly from sharp-instrument injuries (81.5%; 119/146). Trainees represented the highest proportion of occupational exposure (30.1%; 44/146), followed by nurses (29.5%; 43/146). Occupational exposure among staff with less than one year of service accounted for 43.2% (63/146) of cases. Fisher's exact test showed that different occupational groups had different types of occupational exposure, and among the occupationally exposed populations, the proportion of sharp injuries is higher than that of blood and body fluid exposure, and the difference is statistically significant (Ï‡2"‰="‰12.937, P"‰="‰0.008). Different occupational groups faced exposure to different types of pathogens: medical staff were more likely than workmen to be exposed to hepatitis B, while workmen were more likely than medical staff to be exposed to unknown pathogens; these differences were statistically significant (Ï‡2"‰="‰55.344, P"‰<"‰0.001). Health records were established for all cases of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens, and no staff members contracted a blood-borne disease due to occupational exposure. In order to reduce occupational exposure, regular training in occupational protection for junior medical staff and workers should be strengthened, the monitoring and protection system of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens improved, standard prevention measures strengthened, operations standardized, safe injection equipment provided, and comprehensive measures taken.
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

The choice of the white clover population alters overyielding of mixtures with perennial ryegrass and chicory and underlying processes

Legume-based forage plant mixtures are known to increase biomass production over the mixture species grown as pure stands (overyielding), which has partly been attributed to enhanced nitrogen availability by legumes. However, the relative importance of underlying processes of these positive diversity effects and their drivers are not fully understood. Here we assessed if outcome and causes of diversity effects depend on the legume-species genetic identity. Over five years, we cultivated different white clover (Trifolium repens) populations, a grass and forb species in pure stands and clover-based mixtures and recorded biomass yield. Complementarity and selection effects of mixtures and relative yields of mixture species were calculated based on both unfertilized and nitrogen-fertilized non-leguminous pure stands. Results showed that the clover population altered the overall strength of diversity effects as well as the direction and magnitude of their temporal trends, at least for the grass component of mixtures. Differences in diversity effects between clover populations diminished when fertilized instead of unfertilized non-leguminous pure stands were considered. Hence, a part of these differences likely results from dissimilar effects of clover populations on nitrogen availability. The findings reveal the possibility to improve overyielding of legume-based forage plant mixtures by decisions on legume-species genetic identity.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy