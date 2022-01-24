ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mutations in viral nucleocapsid protein and endoRNase are discovered to associate with COVID19 hospitalization risk

By Lue Ping Zhao
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARS-CoV-2 is spreading worldwide with continuously evolving variants, some of which occur in the Spike protein and appear to increase viral transmissibility. However, variants that cause severe COVID-19 or lead to other breakthroughs have not been well characterized. To discover such viral variants, we assembled a cohort of 683 COVID-19 patients;...

www.nature.com

Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
PHARMACEUTICALS
iheart.com

Scientists Discover Gene That Doubles Risk Of Severe COVID Infection

A team of scientists from the Medical University of Bialystok in Poland announced they have discovered a gene that doubles the risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19. They determined that the gene was the fourth most important factor in determining the severity of a COVID infection. The other factors are age, weight, and gender.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Peripheral immunity is associated with the risk of incident dementia

Central immunity components especially microglia in dementia have been well studied and corresponding immunotherapy gradually caught the attention. However, few studies focused on peripheral immunity and dementia. To address the issue, we examined the longitudinal association between incident dementia and peripheral immunity markers encompassing immune cell counts, and their derived ratios including neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR), systemic immune-inflammation index (SII), and lymphocyte-to-monocyte ratio (LMR), utilizing data of 361,653 participants from the UK Biobank (UKB). During a median follow-up of 8.99 years, 4239 participants developed dementia. The results revealed that increased innate immunity markers were associated with higher dementia risk (per SD increment hazard ratio [HR]; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.14; 1.09"“1.19 for neutrophils, 1.16; 1.11"“1.20 for NLR and 1.11; 1.07"“1.16 for SII), while increased adaptive immunity markers were associated with lower dementia risk (0.93; 0.90"“0.97 for lymphocytes and 0.94; 0.90-0.98 for LMR). Our study pinpoints the differential role of innate and adaptive immunity in dementia incidence, which may provide some new perspectives in etiology and therapy of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A combination of multiple autoantibodies is associated with the risk of Alzheimer's disease and cognitive impairment

Autoantibodies are self-antigen reactive antibodies that play diverse roles in the normal immune system, tissue homeostasis, and autoimmune and neurodegenerativeÂ diseases. Anti-neuronal autoantibodies have been detected in neurodegenerative disease serum, with unclear significance. To identify diagnostic biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease (AD), we analyzed serum autoantibody profiles of the HuProt proteome microarray using the discovery set of cognitively normal control (NC, n"‰="‰5) and AD (n"‰="‰5) subjects. Approximately 1.5-fold higher numbers of autoantibodies were detected in the AD group (98.0"‰Â±"‰39.9/person) than the NC group (66.0"‰Â±"‰39.6/person). Of the autoantigen candidates detected in the HuProt microarray, five autoantigens were finally selected for the ELISA-based validation experiment using the validation set including age- and gender-matched normal (NC, n"‰="‰44), mild cognitive impairment (MCI, n"‰="‰44) and AD (n"‰="‰44) subjects. The serum levels of four autoantibodies including anti-ATCAY, HIST1H3F, NME7 and PAIP2 IgG were significantly different among NC, MCI and/or AD groups. Specifically, the anti-ATCAY autoantibody level was significantly higher in the AD (p"‰="‰0.003) and MCI (p"‰="‰0.015) groups compared to the NC group. The anti-ATCAY autoantibody level was also significantly correlated with neuropsychological scores of MMSE (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.229, p"‰="‰0.012), K-MoCA (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.270, p"‰="‰0.003), and CDR scores (rs"‰="‰0.218, p"‰="‰0.016). In addition, a single or combined occurrence frequency of anti-ATCAY and anti-PAIP2 autoantibodies was significantly associated with the risk of MCI and AD. This study indicates that anti-ATCAY and anti-PAIP2 autoantibodies could be a potential diagnostic biomarker of AD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mutated RAS-associating proteins and ERK activation in relapse/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma

Diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is successfully treated with combination immuno-chemotherapy, but relapse with resistant disease occurs in"‰~"‰40% of patients. However, little is known regarding relapsed/refractory DLBCL (rrDLBCL) genetics and alternative therapies. Based on findings from other tumors, we hypothesized that RAS-MEK-ERK signaling would be upregulated in resistant tumors, potentially correlating with mutations in RAS, RAF, or associated proteins. We analyzed mutations and phospho-ERK levels in tumor samples from rrDLBCL patients. Unlike other tumor types, rrDLBCL is not mutated in any Ras or Raf family members, despite having increased expression of p-ERK. In paired biopsies comparing diagnostic and relapsed specimens, 33% of tumors gained p-ERK expression, suggesting a role in promoting survival. We did find mutations in several Ras-associating proteins, including GEFs, GAPs, and downstream effectors that could account for increased ERK activation. We further investigated mutations in one such protein, RASGRP4. In silico modeling indicated an increased interaction between H-Ras and mutant RASGRP4. In cell lines, mutant RASGRP4 increased basal p-ERK expression and lead to a growth advantage in colony forming assays when challenged with doxorubicin. Relapsed/refractory DLBCL is often associated with increased survival signals downstream of ERK, potentially corresponding with mutations in protein controlling RAS/MEK/ERK signaling.
CANCER
Nature.com

Research on rare diseases: ten years of progress and challenges at IRDiRC

The International Rare Diseases Research Consortium (IRDiRC) is a global collaborative initiative launched in 2011, aimed at tackling rare diseases through research. Here, we summarize IRDiRC’s vision and goals and highlight achievements and prospects after its first decade. Fondazione Telethon, Milan, Italy. Galliano Zanello. Institut National de la Santé...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A mutation in transmembrane protein 135 impairs lipid metabolism in mouse eyecups

Aging is a significant factor in the development of age-related diseases but how aging disrupts cellular homeostasis to cause age-related retinal disease is unknown. Here, we further our studies on transmembrane protein 135 (Tmem135), a gene involved in retinal aging, by examining the transcriptomic profiles of wild-type, heterozygous and homozygous Tmem135 mutant posterior eyecup samples through RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). We found significant gene expression changes in both heterozygous and homozygous Tmem135 mutant mouse eyecups that correlate with visual function deficits. Further analysis revealed that expression of many genes involved in lipid metabolism are changed due to the Tmem135 mutation. Consistent with these changes, we found increased lipid accumulation in mutant Tmem135 eyecup samples. Since mutant Tmem135 mice have similar ocular pathologies as human age-related macular degeneration (AMD) eyes, we compared our homozygous Tmem135 mutant eyecup RNA-Seq dataset with transcriptomic datasets of human AMD donor eyes. We found similar changes in genes involved in lipid metabolism between the homozygous Tmem135 mutant eyecups and AMD donor eyes. Our study suggests that the Tmem135 mutation affects lipid metabolism as similarly observed in human AMD eyes, thus Tmem135 mutant mice can serve as a good model for the role of dysregulated lipid metabolism in AMD.
SCIENCE
Virginia Mercury

Alpha then delta and now omicron: six questions answered as COVID-19 cases once again surge

Guest column by Sara Sawyer, University of Colorado Boulder; Arturo Barbachano-Guerrero, University of Colorado Boulder, and Cody Warren, University of Colorado Boulder Editor’s note: The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has fueled a rapid surge in cases globally. We asked a team of virologists and immunologists from the University of Colorado […] The post Alpha then delta and now omicron: six questions answered as COVID-19 cases once again surge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
SCIENCE
Fox11online.com

New COVID sub-variant discovered as cases, hospitalizations remain high

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There's a new sub-variant of COVID-19. It's being nicknamed "stealth omicron" because of its ability to go undetected in some COVID tests. This new discovery comes as Northeast Wisconsin medical workers are still overwhelmed. Hospitalizations and cases remain high throughout the area. "We’re doing a little...
GREEN BAY, WI
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

