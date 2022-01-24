ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Construction and validation of a novel gene signature for predicting the prognosis of osteosarcoma

By Jinpo Yang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsteosarcoma (OS) is the most common type of primary malignant bone tumor. The high-throughput sequencing technology has shown potential abilities to illuminate the pathogenic genes in OS. This study was designed to find a powerful gene signature that can predict clinical outcomes. We selected OS cases with gene expression and survival...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Correction to: Development and validation of a vascularity-based architectural classification for clear cell renal cell carcinoma: correlation with conventional pathological prognostic factors, gene expression patterns, and clinical outcomes

Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-021-00982-9, published online 30 November 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes in the affiliations. The University names were dropped out from affiliation 1 and 2:. Aff1 Department of Pathology, Kansai Medical University, Hirakata, Osaka, 573-1191, Japan. Aff2 Department of Urology and Andrology,...
JAPAN
Nature.com

Development and validation of a prediction model to estimate risk of acute pulmonary embolism in deep vein thrombosis patients

Venous thromboembolism (VTE), clinically presenting as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE). Not all DVT patients carry the same risk of developing acute pulmonary embolism (APE). To develop and validate a prediction model to estimate risk of APE in DVT patients combined with past medical history, clinical symptoms, physical signs, and the sign of the electrocardiogram. We analyzed data from a retrospective cohort of patients who were diagnosed as symptomatic VTE from 2013 to 2018 (n"‰="‰1582). Among them, 122 patients were excluded. All enrolled patients confirmed byÂ pulmonary angiography or computed tomography pulmonary angiography (CTPA) and compression venous ultrasonography. Using the LASSO and logistics regression, we derived a predictive model with 16 candidate variables to predict the risk of APE and completed internal validation. Overall, 52.9% patients had DVT"‰+"‰APE (773 vs 1460), 47.1% patients only had DVT (687 vs 1460). The APE risk prediction model included one pre-existing disease or condition (respiratory failure), one risk factors (infection), three symptoms (dyspnea, hemoptysis and syncope), five signs (skin cold clammy, tachycardia, diminished respiration, pulmonary rales and accentuation/splitting of P2), and six ECG indicators (SIQIIITIII, right axis deviation, left axis deviation, S1S2S3, T wave inversion and Q/q wave), of which all were positively associated with APE. The ROC curves of the model showed AUC of 0.79 (95% CI, 0.77"“0.82) and 0.80 (95% CI, 0.76"“0.84) in the training set and testing set. The model showed good predictive accuracy (calibration slope, 0.83 and Brier score, 0.18). Based on a retrospective single-center population study, we developed a novel prediction model to identify patients with different risks for APE in DVT patients, which may be useful for quickly estimating the probability of APE before obtaining definitive test results and speeding up emergency management processes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effective prediction of biosynthetic pathway genes involved in bioactive polyphyllins in Paris polyphylla

The genes in polyphyllins pathway mixed with other steroid biosynthetic genes form an extremely complex biosynthetic network in Paris polyphylla with a giant genome. The lack of genomic data and tissue specificity causes the study of the biosynthetic pathway notably difficult. Here, we report an effective method for the prediction of key genes of polyphyllin biosynthesis. Full-length transcriptome from eight different organs via hybrid sequencing of next generation sequencingand third generation sequencing platforms annotated two 2,3-oxidosqualene cyclases (OSCs), 216 cytochrome P450s (CYPs), and 199 UDP glycosyltransferases (UGTs). Combining metabolic differences, gene-weighted co-expression network analysis, and phylogenetic trees, the candidate ranges of OSC, CYP, and UGT genes were further narrowed down to 2, 15, and 24, respectively. Beside the three previously characterized CYPs, we identified the OSC involved in the synthesis of cycloartenol and the UGT (PpUGT73CR1) at the C-3 position of diosgenin and pennogenin in P. polyphylla. This study provides an idea for the investigation of gene cluster deficiency biosynthesis pathways in medicinal plants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Blood cancer prediction using leukemia microarray gene data and hybrid logistic vector trees model

Blood cancer has been a growing concern during the last decade and requires early diagnosis to start proper treatment. The diagnosis process is costly and time-consuming involving medical experts and several tests. Thus, an automatic diagnosis system for its accurate prediction is of significant importance. Diagnosis of blood cancer using leukemia microarray gene data and machine learning approach has become an important medical research today. Despite research efforts, desired accuracy and efficiency necessitate further enhancements. This study proposes an approach for blood cancer disease prediction using the supervised machine learning approach. For the current study, the leukemia microarray gene dataset containing 22,283 genes, is used. ADASYN resampling and Chi-squared (Chi2) features selection techniques are used to resolve imbalanced and high-dimensional dataset problems. ADASYN generates artificial data to make the dataset balanced for each target class, and Chi2 selects the best features out of 22,283 to train learning models. For classification, a hybrid logistics vector trees classifier (LVTrees) is proposed which utilizes logistic regression, support vector classifier, and extra tree classifier. Besides extensive experiments on the datasets, performance comparison with the state-of-the-art methods has been made for determining the significance of the proposed approach. LVTrees outperform all other models with ADASYN and Chi2 techniques with a significant 100% accuracy. Further, a statistical significance T-test is also performed to show the efficacy of the proposed approach. Results using k-fold cross-validation prove the supremacy of the proposed model.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Family#Gene Expression Profiling#Stem Cells#Gse21257#Cltc#Mkl2#C3orf14#Arx#Cort#Myc#Go#Kegg#Gzma
Nature.com

A novel pathogenic variant of the FH gene in a family with hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma

Hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma caused by loss-of-function germline variants of the FH gene can develop into aggressive renal cell carcinoma (RCC). We report the case of a 27-year-old man who died of RCC. Genetic testing revealed a novel pathogenic variant of FH, NM_000143.3:c.1013_1014del (p.Ile338Serfs*3), that was also identified in healthy siblings. Identification of genetic causes in the proband helped us to provide relatives with precise genetic counseling and appropriate surveillance programs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Myeloid malignancies in cancer patients treated with poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors: a case series

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors interact with DNA at single-strand breaks, prevent repair, and generate irreparable double-strand breaks that lead to tumor cell death [1]. Patients who harbor defects in homologous recombination repair, such as those with BRCA mutations, have tumors that are especially sensitive to PARP inhibitors. However, in...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

A blood-based noninvasive miRNA signature for predicting survival outcomes in patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

The prognosis in patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) is generally poor. To improve treatment selection, we sought to identify microRNA (miRNA) signature associated with survival outcomes in ICC. Methods. We first analysed the miRNA expression profiles of primary ICC from two public datasets to identify a miRNA panel to detect...
CANCER
Nature.com

Conserved mechanism for vacuolar magnesium sequestration in yeast and plant cells

Magnesium (Mg2+) is an essential nutrient for all life forms. In fungal and plant cells, the majority of Mg2+ is stored in the vacuole but mechanisms for Mg2+ transport into the vacuolar store are not fully understood. Here we demonstrate that members of ancient conserved domain proteins (ACDPs) from Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Arabidopsis thaliana function in vacuolar Mg2+ sequestration that enables plant and yeast cells to cope with high levels of external Mg2+. We show that the yeast genome (as well as other fungal genomes) harbour a single ACDP homologue, referred to as MAM3, that functions specifically in vacuolar Mg2+ accumulation and is essential for tolerance to high Mg. In parallel, vacuolar ACDP homologues were identified from Arabidopsis and shown to complement the yeast mutant mam3Î”. An Arabidopsis mutant lacking one of the vacuolar ACDP homologues displayed hypersensitivity to high-Mg conditions and accumulated less Mg in the vacuole compared with the wild type. Taken together, our results suggest that conserved transporters mediate vacuolar Mg2+ sequestration in fungal and plant cells to maintain cellular Mg2+ homeostasis in response to fluctuating Mg2+ levels in the environment.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A novel graph mining approach to predict and evaluate food-drug interactions

Food-drug interactions (FDIs) arise when nutritional dietary consumption regulates biochemical mechanisms involved in drug metabolism. This study proposes FDMine, a novel systematic framework that models the FDI problem as a homogenous graph. Our dataset consists of 788 unique approved small molecule drugs with metabolism-related drug-drug interactions and 320 unique food items, composed of 563 unique compounds. The potential number of interactions is 87,192 and 92,143 for disjoint and joint versions of the graph. We defined several similarity subnetworks comprising food-drug similarity, drug-drug similarity, and food-food similarity networks. A unique part of the graph involves encoding the food composition as a set of nodes and calculating a content contribution score. To predict new FDIs, we considered several link prediction algorithms and various performance metrics, including the precision@top (top 1%, 2%, and 5%) of the newly predicted links. The shortest path-based method has achieved a precision of 84%, 60% and 40% for the top 1%, 2% and 5% of FDIs identified, respectively. We validated the top FDIs predicted using FDMine to demonstrate its applicability, and we relate therapeutic anti-inflammatory effects of food items informed by FDIs. FDMine is publicly available to support clinicians and researchers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unconventional spectral signature of T in a pure d-wave superconductor

In conventional superconductors, the phase transition into a zero-resistance and perfectly diamagnetic state is accompanied by a jump in the specific heat and the opening of a spectral gap1. In the high-transition-temperature (high-Tc) cuprates, although the transport, magnetic and thermodynamic signatures of Tc have been known since the 1980s2, the spectroscopic singularity associated with the transition remains unknown. Here we resolve this long-standing puzzle with a high-precision angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) study on overdoped (Bi,Pb)2Sr2CaCu2O8+Î´ (Bi2212). We first probe the momentum-resolved electronic specific heat via spectroscopy and reproduce the specific heat peak at Tc, completing the missing link for a holistic description of superconductivity. Then, by studying the full momentum, energy and temperature evolution of the spectra, we reveal that this thermodynamic anomaly arises from the singular growth of in-gap spectral intensity across Tc. Furthermore, we observe that the temperature evolution of in-gap intensity is highly anisotropic in the momentum space, and the gap itself obeys both the d-wave functional form and particle"“hole symmetry. These findings support the scenario that the superconducting transition is driven by phase fluctuations. They also serve as an anchor point for understanding the Fermi arc and pseudogap phenomena in underdoped cuprates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Immunoglobulin signature predicts risk of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome

Following acute infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) a significant proportion of individuals develop prolonged symptoms, a serious condition termed post-acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) syndrome (PACS) or long COVID. Predictors of PACS are needed. In a prospective multicentric cohort study of 215 individuals, we study COVID-19 patients during primary infection and up to one year later, compared to healthy subjects. We discover an immunoglobulin (Ig) signature, based on total IgM and IgG3 levels, which "“ combined with age, history of asthma bronchiale, and five symptoms during primary infection "“ is able to predict the risk of PACS independently of timepoint of blood sampling. We validate the score in an independent cohort of 395 individuals with COVID-19. Our results highlight the benefit of measuring Igs for the early identification of patients at high risk for PACS, which facilitates the study of targeted treatment and pathomechanisms of PACS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Risk-stratified selection to colonoscopy in FIT colorectal cancer screening: development and temporal validation of a prediction model

Faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) yield many false positives and challenge colonoscopy capacity in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programmes. We aimed to develop a risk-based selection of participants to undergo diagnostic colonoscopy. Methods. The study was observational and used registry data from the Danish CRC screening programme. We included all participants...
CANCER
Nature.com

Development and external validation of a prediction model for overall survival after resection of distal cholangiocarcinoma

Dutch Pancreatic Cancer Group (DPCG) Various prognostic factors are associated with overall survival (OS) after resection of distal cholangiocarcinoma (dCCA). The objective of this study was to develop and validate a prediction model for 3-year OS after pancreatoduodenectomy for dCCA. Methods. The derivation cohort consisted of all patients who underwent...
CANCER
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Lifting capacity prediction model using physical performance measures among construction workers

Manual materials handling is performed in many workplaces and is a significant risk factor for musculoskeletal injuries. The identification of lifting capacity is important to reduce the occurrence of musculoskeletal injuries. Lifting capacity is difficult to evaluate at the workplace. Therefore, there is a need to develop an alternate method that is easy and could be performed at the workplace. The study aimed to develop a lifting capacity prediction model for construction workers based on muscle strength and endurance. In this study, 65 construction workers were recruited; their socio-demographic and physical characteristics like core strength and endurance, grip strength, and lower limb flexibility were assessed. The lifting capacity was assessed using progressive isoinertial lifting evaluation. Stepwise multiple linear regression was carried out to develop the prediction model. The study suggested that age, BMI, grip strength, flexibility, prone plank, and trunk lateral flexor endurance tests have significantly influenced lifting capacity. Hence prediction model is developed using these variables. The regression model developed would help in easy estimation of lifting capacity among construction workers, which could be even administered with minimal skills by site supervisors or managers. It might help in the decision-making during pre-placement or return to work evaluations, thereby minimizing the incidence of low back disorders.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The year that shaped the outcome of the OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease

The expansion of Lyme borreliosis endemic areas and the corresponding increase of disease incidence have opened the possibility for greater acceptance of a vaccine. In this perspective article, we discuss the discovery of outer surface protein A (OspA) of B. burgdorferi, and the subsequent pre-clinical testing and clinical trials of a recombinant OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease. We also discuss in detail the open public hearings of the FDA Lyme disease vaccine advisory panel held in 1998 where concerns of molecular mimicry induced autoimmunity to native OspA were raised, the limitations of those studies, and the current modifications of recombinant OspA to develop a multivalent subunit vaccine for Lyme disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular properties of epimutation hotspots

Mistakes in the maintenance of CG methylation are a source of heritable epimutations in plants. Multigenerational surveys indicate that the rate of these stochastic events varies substantially across the genome, with some regions harbouring localized 'epimutation hotspots'. Using Arabidopsis as a model, we show that epimutation hotspots are indexed by a specific set of chromatin states that map to subregions of gene body methylation genes. Although these regions comprise only ~12% of all CGs in the genome, they account for ~63% of all epimutation events per unit time. Molecular profiling revealed that these regions contain unique sequence features, harbour steady-state intermediate methylation levels and act as putative targets of antagonistic DNA methylation pathways. We further demonstrate that experimentally induced shifts in steady-state methylation in these hotspot regions are sufficient to significantly alter local epimutation intensities. Our work lays the foundation for dissecting the molecular mechanisms and evolutionary consequences of epimutation hotspots in plants.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy